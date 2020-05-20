ICYMI: Chewing Gum’s Michaela Coel Fronts the Latest Edition of The Sunday Times Style

Michaela Ewuraba Boakye-Collinson, known professionally as Michaela Coel is the cover star of The Sunday Times Style‘s latest issue.

The award winning Ghanaian British actress, screenwriter, singer, songwriter, poet and playwright gets candid with the publication about sexual assault, drugs, religion and mining her life for inspiration in the past (Chewing Gum was semi-autobiographical) and present (her new series I May Destroy You) is inspired by events in her own life.

On their Instagram page, the Times’ shared:

THIS SUNDAY: meet the multi-talented Bafta winner Michaela Coel, ahead of her powerful new TV show I May Destroy You. Plus, the best lightweight jackets, our favourite floral dresses, shirts and accessories and how to do nail art at home.

Credits:

Styling @simonekonu

Makeup @berniciaboateng

Nails @fuegonailsldn

Retouch @postapollo

Thanks to @saraheisner_

Originally commissioned by @roundtablejournal

