AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 337

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 337

AsoEbi Bella

Published

16 seconds ago

 on

MUA- @golden_glitterz_kn

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Photo by @thekashweddings Dresses- @serahkassim

@_obithewan #IgbaNkwuKenechi #MenStyle #AsoEbiBella Planner – @stmmagicalcreations_events Photography – @generalokoye_photography Decor – @valentino_events

@houseofsolange

@adebola1_12 in @d.a.s.s.a.h_

@mina01

Makeup- @oteniaramakeovers Hairstylist- @beautybeam14 Photography- @wumiadefioye

#loveonthedouble @lifeoflaide @arabylaide

@jamesgardinergh in @blackandphamous Photo- @manuelphotography___official Shoes- @legend_bespoke

@fatimaaaa.a

@blackandphamous

@stylebysai

@daisystylehouse

@_obithewan & @joshamobi

@_stitchesbyaisy_ 1

@odirachimma_

@veekee_james in @chic_byveekeejames

@_stitchesbyaisy_

@borah_george

@violaflair

@dromeryda

@blvckas

@therealrhonkefella

Dress- @kubechiconceptz TURBAN BY – @zubbydefinition MAKEUP [email protected]_

@missmel_g Outfit- @kubechiconceptz Makeup – @fisolami_ Hairstylist- @zubbydefinition Photo- @smokii______

@pheenah_t in @brendaltraide.ng

@therealrhonkefella Top- @rhonkefellacollections

@tolubally in @2207bytbally

@hildabaci in @moncgreenclothing

@borah_george

@designsbyarewami

@jamilaolawal

@washpeee Makeup- @ronaldthe7th Ankara- @ankara_chick Dress- @avenga__ Hair- @lushhair_bywashpeee Photo- @yjpictures

@stellacharles

@styleconnaisseur

@dromeryda & her mum. MUA- @facemechanicgh Outfit- @afrikenbynana Photographed by @bentxil_shots Hair @hairbyjmsbeau Styling @afrikenbynana Fabric @gtp_fashion

@mareme_serie.maitressee

@missmel_g

@that.spiffy.dynx Outfit by @mmklothingofficialll

@veekee_james in @chic_byveekeejames

Kids!

@royalluxuryevents

Mom @timah_aderoju Credit @tmoorphotography Backdrop @kraftcustombackdrops Outfits @thm.co

@sugarinstinctcakes

@iamadunniade & her son.

Related Topics:
AsoEbi Bella

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

