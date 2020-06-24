Ophelia Crossland Explores “Pure Love” For New SS20 Collection

Ophelia Crossland taps into the concept and notion of pure unadulterated love for their latest Spring/Summer Collection. Inspired by radiance and love, Ophelia Crossland uses these themes to create a modern, fresh feminine silhouette and vibrant textures for the modern woman of colour. Floaty, flattering, fresh, feminine looks are what the brand is all about for the new season.

Ophelia Okyere-Darko, Creative Director of the eponymous brand, revealed in an introductory video:

Our world has changed drastically in the past few months which has forced us to think on the edge and be more daring. Women have mostly been affected by the disruptions that have occurred in the world juggling several roles so as we gradually ease into the new normal, we want to spark a never-ending affair with their clothes.

The new collection introduces a wide array of antique gold prints, fine embroidery on cotton, lines and crepes to make these gorgeous garments.

Ophelia Crossland believes that love is radiant, charming and too beautiful to be hidden in a closet.

See the full lookbook below

Credits

Outfits: Ophelia Crossland

Makeup: Adeles_makeover

Accessories: Velma’s Accessories

Photographer: Frozen Second

Models: Engracia, Velma Owusu Bempah