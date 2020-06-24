Tamu McPherson Celebrated Juneteenth With A Short Video Celebrating Black Fashion, Literature & Art

Tamu McPherson just shared an uber comprehensive (but not exhaustive!) style guide to buying black owned from fashion brands (like Tongoro and Lisa Folawiyo Studio ) to literature to read and art to immerse ourselves in and we are so impressed!

On her IGTV channel she shared:

Ode to Blackness Happy Juneteenth Pretty Birds!

One of the best ways to honor our community is by amplifying their voices and spending money on Black-owned businesses. I put together a selection of outfits, art and literature featuring Black authors, artists and fashion designers over on @alltheprettybirdsofficial.

__________________________

Art:

Mr. Flowerhead Vase by Hugh Findletar @mr.flowerheadz

Print: “Adeline” by Micaiah Carter @micaiahcarter

_______________________________

Literature:

“Go Tell It On the Mountain” by James Baldwin “Between the World and Me” by @tanehisipcoates “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson “Hunger” by @roxanegay74 “Eloquent Rage” by @professor_crunk “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead “White Teeth” by Zadie Smith “Becoming” by @michelleobama “The New Black Vanguard: Photography between Art and Fashion” by @sirsargent

______________________________

Black Fashion Brands:

Look 1: Blouse and Dress by @Maki.Oh

Look 2: T-shirt, Trousers and handbag by @Tongorostudio

Look 3: Total look by @WalesBonner, clutch by @TongoroStudio

Look 4: Complete look by @lisafolawiyo_studio

Look 5: Shirt Dress by @orangecultureng

Look 6: Total look by @thebemagugu

Look 7: Dress by @cushnie for Target, handbag by @mateonewyork

Look 8: Dress by @christopherjohnrogers

Earrings worn throughout by @mateonewyork

Vermeil Mask Pendant by @khiryofficial Sound track: “Optimistic” by Sounds of Blackness feat. Ann Nesby Love and always love.

Watch the full video below:

