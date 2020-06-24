Connect with us

Style

Tamu McPherson Celebrated Juneteenth With A Short Video Celebrating Black Fashion, Literature & Art

Style

BN Style Your Curves: Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane

Style

Rich Mnisi Brings a Whole New Meaning to Killer WFH Style With This AZANIA Capsule Collection

Style

Ophelia Crossland Explores “Pure Love” For New SS20 Collection

Style

The Only Word to Describe Akin Faminu's Peaky Blinders Inspired Look is Dapper!

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Promotions Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Did You Know? We Have 19 Sections On BellaNaija!

Style

See Every Piece From Rekana's 'Animalistic' Collection

Style

Tiffany M. Battle Is the Poster Child for Styling Black-Owned Brands  In An Unbelievably Chic Way 

Style

The BN Style Recap: Missed Out On All The Fun Fashion & Beauty Stories This Week? Catch Up Now

Scoop Style

We'll Totally Rock These Outfits Designed By Esther Agunbiade

Style

Tamu McPherson Celebrated Juneteenth With A Short Video Celebrating Black Fashion, Literature & Art

BellaNaija Style

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Tamu McPherson just shared an uber comprehensive (but not exhaustive!) style guide to buying black owned from fashion brands (like Tongoro and Lisa Folawiyo  Studio ) to literature to read and art to immerse ourselves in and we are so impressed!

On her IGTV channel she shared:

Ode to Blackness

Happy Juneteenth Pretty Birds!
One of the best ways to honor our community is by amplifying their voices and spending money on Black-owned businesses. I put together a selection of outfits, art and literature featuring Black authors, artists and fashion designers over on @alltheprettybirdsofficial.
__________________________
Art:
Mr. Flowerhead Vase by Hugh Findletar @mr.flowerheadz
Print: “Adeline” by Micaiah Carter @micaiahcarter
_______________________________
Literature:
“Go Tell It On the Mountain” by James Baldwin “Between the World and Me” by @tanehisipcoates “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson “Hunger” by @roxanegay74 “Eloquent Rage” by @professor_crunk “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead “White Teeth” by Zadie Smith “Becoming” by @michelleobama “The New Black Vanguard: Photography between Art and Fashion” by @sirsargent
______________________________
Black Fashion Brands:
Look 1: Blouse and Dress by @Maki.Oh
Look 2: T-shirt, Trousers and handbag by @Tongorostudio
Look 3: Total look by @WalesBonner, clutch by @TongoroStudio
Look 4: Complete look by @lisafolawiyo_studio
Look 5: Shirt Dress by @orangecultureng
Look 6: Total look by @thebemagugu
Look 7: Dress by @cushnie for Target, handbag by @mateonewyork
Look 8: Dress by @christopherjohnrogers
Earrings worn throughout by @mateonewyork
Vermeil Mask Pendant by @khiryofficial

Sound track: “Optimistic” by Sounds of Blackness feat. Ann Nesby

Love and always love.

Watch the full video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by All the Pretty Birds (@tamumcpherson) on

 

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Did You Know? We Have 19 Sections On BellaNaija!

Anna Ekeledo of AfriLabs is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Ese Atakpu: Did You Choose Your Partner for Passion or For Security?

Emma Uchendu: Let’s Talk About Your Working Capital

Grace Agada: How to Save Big and Double Your Cash Reserves

Advertisement
css.php