Tamu McPherson Celebrated Juneteenth With A Short Video Celebrating Black Fashion, Literature & Art
Tamu McPherson just shared an uber comprehensive (but not exhaustive!) style guide to buying black owned from fashion brands (like Tongoro and Lisa Folawiyo Studio ) to literature to read and art to immerse ourselves in and we are so impressed!
On her IGTV channel she shared:
Ode to Blackness
Happy Juneteenth Pretty Birds!
One of the best ways to honor our community is by amplifying their voices and spending money on Black-owned businesses. I put together a selection of outfits, art and literature featuring Black authors, artists and fashion designers over on @alltheprettybirdsofficial.
Art:
Mr. Flowerhead Vase by Hugh Findletar @mr.flowerheadz
Print: “Adeline” by Micaiah Carter @micaiahcarter
Literature:
“Go Tell It On the Mountain” by James Baldwin “Between the World and Me” by @tanehisipcoates “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston “The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson “Hunger” by @roxanegay74 “Eloquent Rage” by @professor_crunk “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead “White Teeth” by Zadie Smith “Becoming” by @michelleobama “The New Black Vanguard: Photography between Art and Fashion” by @sirsargent
Black Fashion Brands:
Look 1: Blouse and Dress by @Maki.Oh
Look 2: T-shirt, Trousers and handbag by @Tongorostudio
Look 3: Total look by @WalesBonner, clutch by @TongoroStudio
Look 4: Complete look by @lisafolawiyo_studio
Look 5: Shirt Dress by @orangecultureng
Look 6: Total look by @thebemagugu
Look 7: Dress by @cushnie for Target, handbag by @mateonewyork
Look 8: Dress by @christopherjohnrogers
Earrings worn throughout by @mateonewyork
Vermeil Mask Pendant by @khiryofficial
Sound track: “Optimistic” by Sounds of Blackness feat. Ann Nesby
Love and always love.
Watch the full video below:
