The Only Word to Describe Akin Faminu’s Peaky Blinders Inspired Look is Dapper!

The lockdown period has definitely increased our tendencies to binge-watch new shows on Netflix and we easily fell in love with the British period drama, Peaky Blinders. Apart from the captivating drama, our interest is in the remarkable style of the main characters. The crisp vintage checkered suits, penny collar shirts, sophisticated tweed jackets, heavy wool coats have made us fall in love with timeless, classy men’s fashion all over again.

Fashion influencer Akin Faminu put his own spin on the inspirational style of Tommy Shelby and his gang. He stuck with a brown colour palette, building up from a brown checkered double-breasted jacket paired with a white shirt and vintage tie – all from Obed Clothiers. Akin added tan pants and coffee brown 313Eko brogues. He finished the look with a tweed newsboy cap.

Photo – @manneshotit

Suit – @obedclothiers

Shoes – @313eko

