The Only Word to Describe Akin Faminu's Peaky Blinders Inspired Look is Dapper!

BN Style Your Curves: Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane

Rich Mnisi Brings a Whole New Meaning to Killer WFH Style With This AZANIA Capsule Collection

Ophelia Crossland Explores “Pure Love” For New SS20 Collection

Tamu McPherson Celebrated Juneteenth With A Short Video Celebrating Black Fashion, Literature & Art

See Every Piece From Rekana's 'Animalistic' Collection

Tiffany M. Battle Is the Poster Child for Styling Black-Owned Brands  In An Unbelievably Chic Way 

The BN Style Recap: Missed Out On All The Fun Fashion & Beauty Stories This Week? Catch Up Now

We'll Totally Rock These Outfits Designed By Esther Agunbiade

BellaNaija Style

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The lockdown period has definitely increased our tendencies to binge-watch new shows on Netflix and we easily fell in love with the British period drama, Peaky Blinders. Apart from the captivating drama, our interest is in the remarkable style of the main characters. The crisp vintage checkered suits, penny collar shirts, sophisticated tweed jackets, heavy wool coats have made us fall in love with timeless, classy men’s fashion all over again.

Fashion influencer Akin Faminu put his own spin on the inspirational style of Tommy Shelby and his gang. He stuck with a brown colour palette, building up from a brown checkered double-breasted jacket paired with a white shirt and vintage tie – all from Obed Clothiers. Akin added tan pants and coffee brown 313Eko brogues. He finished the look with a tweed newsboy cap.

Photo – @manneshotit
Suit – @obedclothiers
Shoes – @313eko

