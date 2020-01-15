BN Bridal: The 2020 Classic Collection by Ophelia Crossland

The 2020 classic bridal collection by Ghanaian designer, Ophelia Crossland has got some looks you might want to try out. Every bride-to-be will find something that tells their personal style. Plus, if you are a Ghanaian bride, you’ll find some Kente designs for your traditional wedding that you’ll definitely love to rock.

See a short description of the collection from the designer:

A woman’s love is a pearl of great value, the man she offers it to is honoured among his kinsmen. An act of love is an Ophelia Crossland Bridal Collection which celebrates the journey to becoming the lady of his heart and home. “A thing of Lightness is a joy forever”. From our Classic Ophelia Crossland Bridal Collection, we present to you our Seamless blend of sophisticated Fabrics, bold appliqués used in the construction of these elegant Gowns for our Brides. These voluminous gowns are made in Perfect shades of colours to suit all Brides for their special occasions.

Credits

Design & Dresses: @ophelia_crossland

Makeup: @alexiglam

Hair: @redgingerforhair

Accessories & Veil: @velmasaccessories

Set-up & Decor: @eventsbyflorets @spacebyflorets

Photography: @gilbertasante

Videography: @angeloprempeh

Belle: @margaret_dery