Yours Forever! Fatima & Rilwan’s Picture-Perfect Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

22 mins ago

 on

Fatima and Rilwan‘s pre-wedding shoot is getting us all up in our feelings today. Honestly, we have been loving the simple yet sexy pre-wedding shoots. We can’t help but love their beautiful pre-wedding session captured by Felix Crown.

It is obvious that they had a good time creating these beautiful memories that will last a lifetime.  Keep scrolling to see moments from the #FRLoveAffair pre-wedding.

 


Head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com to see more pre-wedding shoots and love stories.

 

Credits

Bride: @msfati
Photography: @weddingsbyfelixcrown
Wedding Planner: @bisolatrendybee

