Connect with us

Weddings

See all the Amazingness from 9ice & Olasunkanmi's #Beautyand9ice Wedding

Sweet Spot Weddings

It All Started in the Twitter DM! Khadijah & Ramadan's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Scoop Weddings

Sandra Ikeji actually Breaks the Guinness World Record with her White Wedding

Weddings

All The Exciting Stories You Need To Read Right Now on BellaNaija Weddings

Weddings

BN Weddings Video: Temi & Ogo's Traditional Engagement & White Wedding

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 318

Sweet Spot Weddings

When a Photographer gets Engaged! Olowolafe & Bukky's Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot Weddings

This is Us! Ibiye & Bright's Chilled Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

You have my Love Always! Joan & Gboyega's Charming Wedding

Sweet Spot Weddings

Francesca and Toluwalase Met on Skype! Check out their Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

See all the Amazingness from 9ice & Olasunkanmi’s #Beautyand9ice Wedding

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

3 hours ago

 on

At the end of the year 2019, it was all about the #Beautyand9ice wedding. Award-winning indigenous singer, 9ice tied the knot to his bride, Olasunkanmi, CEO of Lavish by Michelle Events. They gave us moments to love right from their pre-wedding shoot and court wedding. Now we get to see all the amazingness from their traditional engagement and white wedding.

Their traditional engagement was a beautiful gold and green affair with family and friends in attendance. For the white wedding, the couple absolutely graceful in their outfits (you should check out her 3 looks here). It was definitely a time to love and celebrate with family and friends. If you missed their pre-wedding shoot and court wedding, now is a good time to catch up on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Traditional Engagement

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Awww, the kiss moment. 😍 You should watch till the very end. These 7 Moments at 9ice & Olasunkanmi’s Traditional Engagement are Definitely Worth Seeing #Beautyand9ice See more on https://www.bellanaijaweddings.com/9ice-sunknami-beautyand9ice-trad/ or link in bio. Bride: @lavishbymichelleevents Groom: @9iceofficial Planner: @elposh_events Alaga: @orukatidowobysuzzie Outfit @deolasagoeofficial Groom's outfit @kinghakbal Bridal Styling: @thewardrobemanager Makeup: @adammakenneth Ladies Asoebi; @rajfabrics Gele: @taiwos_touch Shoes: @jimmychoo Clutch : @bottegaveneta Jewelry: @elsiejoybridal Photography: @tosin_josh | @felixcrown Videography: @theweddingtv #BellaNaijaWeddings

A post shared by Africa's Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings) on

 

Credits

Bride: @lavishbymichelleevents
Groom: @9iceofficial
Photography:@felixcrown | @weddingsbyfelixcrown
Planner: @elposh_events
Cake@doodlescake
Eru Iyawo@eruiyawoconcepts
Decor: @lavishbymichelleevents
Furniture@lavisheventshire
Bride’s Outfit: @deolasagoeofficial
Groom’s outfit: @kinghakbal 
Bridal Styling: @thewardrobemanager
Makeup(Trad): @adammakenneth
Gele: @taiwos_touch
Shoes: @jimmychoo
Clutch bag: @bottegaveneta
Jewelry: @elsiejoybridal
Videography: @theweddingtv
Dress: @sheyeoladejo
Bridesmaids dresses@afrikcouture
Groom’s Tux@maiatafo
Groomsmen tux: @kimonokollection
Little Bride’s dress@stitchandpatterns
Makeup(White Wedding): @bimpeonakoya
Shoes: @renecaovilla
Accessories: @elsiejoybridal @bridesmaidhaven
Hair extensions and Installation: @queens_mane
Hairstyling: @hairbysleame
Videography: @theweddingtv

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Weddings

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch!Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.comInstagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adekunle Hassan of Summitech Computing is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Sometimes You Just Want to Be a Young Person Without Being Emotionally Burdened by Your Parents

Mfonobong Inyang: Now that Detty December is Over, Are You Coming Out Clean this January?

Your Vulcaniser, Caterer & Plumber Are Employers of Child Labour… & So Are You

Dr. Azibanigha Scott: Before You Get Plastic Surgery Make Sure You’re Informed

Advertisement
css.php