Weddings
See all the Amazingness from 9ice & Olasunkanmi’s #Beautyand9ice Wedding
At the end of the year 2019, it was all about the #Beautyand9ice wedding. Award-winning indigenous singer, 9ice tied the knot to his bride, Olasunkanmi, CEO of Lavish by Michelle Events. They gave us moments to love right from their pre-wedding shoot and court wedding. Now we get to see all the amazingness from their traditional engagement and white wedding.
Their traditional engagement was a beautiful gold and green affair with family and friends in attendance. For the white wedding, the couple absolutely graceful in their outfits (you should check out her 3 looks here). It was definitely a time to love and celebrate with family and friends. If you missed their pre-wedding shoot and court wedding, now is a good time to catch up on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.
Traditional Engagement
View this post on Instagram
Yasss! Bring on the glow 💛 #Beautyand9ice Bride @lavishbymichelleevents Planner @elposh_events Bridal Styling @thewardrobemanager Outfit @deolasagoeofficial Makeup @adammakenneth Gele @taiwos_touch Earrings @bridesmaidhaven Shoes @aquazzura Hairstylist @queens_mane Photography @tosin_josh @felixcrown Videography @theweddingtv #BellaNaijaWeddings www.bellanaijaweddings.com
View this post on Instagram
Awww, the kiss moment. 😍 You should watch till the very end. These 7 Moments at 9ice & Olasunkanmi’s Traditional Engagement are Definitely Worth Seeing #Beautyand9ice See more on https://www.bellanaijaweddings.com/9ice-sunknami-beautyand9ice-trad/ or link in bio. Bride: @lavishbymichelleevents Groom: @9iceofficial Planner: @elposh_events Alaga: @orukatidowobysuzzie Outfit @deolasagoeofficial Groom's outfit @kinghakbal Bridal Styling: @thewardrobemanager Makeup: @adammakenneth Ladies Asoebi; @rajfabrics Gele: @taiwos_touch Shoes: @jimmychoo Clutch : @bottegaveneta Jewelry: @elsiejoybridal Photography: @tosin_josh | @felixcrown Videography: @theweddingtv #BellaNaijaWeddings
Credits
Bride: @lavishbymichelleevents
Groom: @9iceofficial
Photography:@felixcrown | @weddingsbyfelixcrown
Planner: @elposh_events
Cake: @doodlescake
Eru Iyawo: @eruiyawoconcepts
Decor: @lavishbymichelleevents
Furniture: @lavisheventshire
Bride’s Outfit: @deolasagoeofficial
Groom’s outfit: @kinghakbal
Bridal Styling: @thewardrobemanager
Makeup(Trad): @adammakenneth
Gele: @taiwos_touch
Shoes: @jimmychoo
Clutch bag: @bottegaveneta
Jewelry: @elsiejoybridal
Videography: @theweddingtv
Dress: @sheyeoladejo
Bridesmaids dresses: @afrikcouture
Groom’s Tux: @maiatafo
Groomsmen tux: @kimonokollection
Little Bride’s dress: @stitchandpatterns
Makeup(White Wedding): @bimpeonakoya
Shoes: @renecaovilla
Accessories: @elsiejoybridal @bridesmaidhaven
Hair extensions and Installation: @queens_mane
Hairstyling: @hairbysleame
Videography: @theweddingtv