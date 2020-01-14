It’s an Overload of Love for Mike Edwards & Perri as They Honeymoon on the Island of Mauritius  

Big Brother Naija 2019 first runner up, Mike Edwards and his lovely wife Perri Shaykes-Drayton are currently on a honeymoon in Mauritius and from the looks of these photos, they are having so much fun.

Mike got married to British olympian, Perri in May 2019, just days before entering the Big Brother Naija house and Perri made her way to Nigeria.

The happy couple took to their Instagram to reveal that they have begun their honeymoon, as they shared lovely photos from their vacation.

Photo Credit: @Itspsd