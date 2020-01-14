Connect with us

It's an Overload of Love for Mike Edwards & Perri as They Honeymoon on the Island of Mauritius  

This Bond Between Ini Edo & Uche Jombo is EVERYTHING 💕

King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal is officially the First "Mayegun of Yorubaland"

Stephanie Linus is starting the New Year with a Bold New Look... & We Love It

Cynthia Erivo Just Got Her First Oscar Nomination 🙌🏽🇳🇬

And the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards WINNERS are... Jharrel Jerome, "US", Regina King | See Full List

BN Red Carpet Fab: 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards

Dakore Egbuson-Akande seemingly responds to Divorce Rumours with a Sweet Anniversary Post

Censors Board has Banned Jade Osiberu’s “Sugar Rush” from Cinemas | Here’s the Scoop

Temi Otedola is Making Her Acting Debut in Kunle Afolayan’s “Citation”

Big Brother Naija 2019 first runner up, Mike Edwards and his lovely wife Perri Shaykes-Drayton are currently on a honeymoon in Mauritius and from the looks of these photos, they are having so much fun.

Mike got married to British olympian, Perri in May 2019, just days before entering the Big Brother Naija house and Perri made her way to Nigeria.

The happy couple took to their Instagram to reveal that they have begun their honeymoon, as they shared lovely photos from their vacation.

Photo Credit: @Itspsd

Related Topics:
