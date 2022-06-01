BN Style Your Curves: 11 Chic Looks to Steal from Nyawira Mumenya Now

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey, curvy #BellaStylistas, this one’s just for you! BellaNaija Style presents BN Style Your Curves. A series for the stylish curvy girl, stylistas looking to be inspired or looking for style tips.

Kenyan blogger and style influencer, Nyawira Mumenya is our style spotlight for today’s BN Style Your Curves. Stylish and beautiful, Nyawira is one super chic Bellastylista we can’t get over.

Nyawira constantly reminds us and essentially shows us that curvy girls should not restrict themselves to a particular style or ‘safe’ choices but should have just as much fun dressing up as everyone else.

We have carefully curated some of her best looks, so feel free to take notes when you need outfit inspiration or channel her confidence. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nyawira Mumenya (@miss_nyawi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nyawira Mumenya (@miss_nyawi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nyawira Mumenya (@miss_nyawi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nyawira Mumenya (@miss_nyawi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nyawira Mumenya (@miss_nyawi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nyawira Mumenya (@miss_nyawi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nyawira Mumenya (@miss_nyawi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nyawira Mumenya (@miss_nyawi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nyawira Mumenya (@miss_nyawi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nyawira Mumenya (@miss_nyawi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nyawira Mumenya (@miss_nyawi)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.

 

