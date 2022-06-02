Beauty
Adwoa Aboah Shines on The New Grazia UK Cover!
Model, advocate, and activist Adwoa Aboah is the stunning cover girl for Grazia UK‘s June 2022 issue.
Ahead of mental health awareness month, Adwoa opens us to the publication about her personal experience with mental health, her community-led, non-profit organisation Gurls Talk, which was formed to create safe spaces – both on and offline – where girls can access mental health resources and more.
Styled by the talented Kusi Kubi, Adwoa rocks a one-shoulder drape jumpsuit from Yves Saint Laurent‘s SS22 collection paired with chunky gold and pearl Miu Miu earrings. Adwao let her natural beauty shine through on the cover with a no-makeup makeup look featuring winged eyeliner and braids.
The model later switched to a chainmail vest-top by Ghanaian label PALMWINE IceCREAM, which she paired with Chanel wide-leg jeans and two-toned shoes from the same brand, finishing with minimal Alighieri Jewellery.
Read the entire issue here.
CREDITS
Photographer: @dannykasirye
Digi Op: @_jamie.sinclair_
Lighting Assistant: Neal Jackson
Stylist: @kusikubi
Stylist Assistant: @nicoledarnella
Hair: @abitofjaz
Makeup: @maryjanegotidoc at One Represents
Nails: @michelleclassnails
Creative Director: @cazroberts
Acting Entertainment Director: @hanna_woodside
Shoot Producer: @nathanhighamshootproducer
Thanks to @laylow_london