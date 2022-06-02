Connect with us

Adwoa Aboah Shines on The New Grazia UK Cover!

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Model, advocate, and activist Adwoa Aboah is the stunning cover girl for Grazia UK‘s June 2022 issue.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kusi Kubi ™ (@kusikubi)

Ahead of mental health awareness month, Adwoa opens us to the publication about her personal experience with mental health, her community-led, non-profit organisation Gurls Talk, which was formed to create safe spaces – both on and offline – where girls can access mental health resources and more.

Styled by the talented Kusi Kubi, Adwoa rocks a one-shoulder drape jumpsuit from Yves Saint Laurent‘s SS22 collection paired with chunky gold and pearl Miu Miu earrings. Adwao let her natural beauty shine through on the cover with a no-makeup makeup look featuring winged eyeliner and braids.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kusi Kubi ™ (@kusikubi)

The model later switched to a chainmail vest-top by Ghanaian label PALMWINE IceCREAMwhich she paired with Chanel wide-leg jeans and two-toned shoes from the same brand, finishing with minimal Alighieri Jewellery

Read the entire issue here.

 

CREDITS
Photographer: @dannykasirye
Digi Op: @_jamie.sinclair_
Lighting Assistant: Neal Jackson
Stylist: @kusikubi
Stylist Assistant: @nicoledarnella
Hair: @abitofjaz
Makeup: @maryjanegotidoc at One Represents
Nails: @michelleclassnails
Creative Director: @cazroberts
Acting Entertainment Director: @hanna_woodside
Shoot Producer: @nathanhighamshootproducer
Thanks to @laylow_london 

