Adwoa Aboah Shines on The New Grazia UK Cover!

Model, advocate, and activist Adwoa Aboah is the stunning cover girl for Grazia UK‘s June 2022 issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kusi Kubi ™ (@kusikubi)

Ahead of mental health awareness month, Adwoa opens us to the publication about her personal experience with mental health, her community-led, non-profit organisation Gurls Talk, which was formed to create safe spaces – both on and offline – where girls can access mental health resources and more.

Styled by the talented Kusi Kubi, Adwoa rocks a one-shoulder drape jumpsuit from Yves Saint Laurent‘s SS22 collection paired with chunky gold and pearl Miu Miu earrings. Adwao let her natural beauty shine through on the cover with a no-makeup makeup look featuring winged eyeliner and braids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kusi Kubi ™ (@kusikubi)

The model later switched to a chainmail vest-top by Ghanaian label PALMWINE IceCREAM, which she paired with Chanel wide-leg jeans and two-toned shoes from the same brand, finishing with minimal Alighieri Jewellery.

Read the entire issue here.

CREDITS

Photographer: @dannykasirye

Digi Op: @_jamie.sinclair_

Lighting Assistant: Neal Jackson

Stylist: @kusikubi

Stylist Assistant: @nicoledarnella

Hair: @abitofjaz

Makeup: @maryjanegotidoc at One Represents

Nails: @michelleclassnails

Creative Director: @cazroberts

Acting Entertainment Director: @hanna_woodside

Shoot Producer: @nathanhighamshootproducer

Thanks to @laylow_london

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!