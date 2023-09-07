Living
Here’s A Tour of Adwoa Aboah’s Vibrant Home – Quite Frankly It’s Beyond!
In this new feature, we follow Architectural Digest on a tour of the Victorian-era home of model, actor, and activist Adwoa Aboah.
Stepping into her realm, you can immediately sense that Adwoa is a passionate maximist. Her enchanting space overflows with vibrant colours, intricate patterns, and rich character, all accentuated by symbolic art pieces.
She commented:
I didn’t want a stage home. I grew up in a house filled with patterns and colours where nothing matched. It was unpretentious and comfortable. And that’s what I wanted.
Watch the tour below:
