Here's A Tour of Adwoa Aboah's Vibrant Home – Quite Frankly It's Beyond!

Here's A Tour of Adwoa Aboah's Vibrant Home – Quite Frankly It's Beyond!

Published

3 mins ago

 on

In this new feature, we follow Architectural Digest on a tour of the Victorian-era home of model, actor, and activist Adwoa Aboah.

 

Stepping into her realm, you can immediately sense that Adwoa is a passionate maximist. Her enchanting space overflows with vibrant colours, intricate patterns, and rich character, all accentuated by symbolic art pieces.

She commented:

I didn’t want a stage home. I grew up in a house filled with patterns and colours where nothing matched. It was unpretentious and comfortable. And that’s what I wanted.

Watch the tour below:

Avatar photo

