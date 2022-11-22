Sabrina Elba Shines in Michael Kors on Grazia UK’s Latest Cover

Connect with us

Podcaster, producer, entrepreneur and actor Sabrina Elba is the stunning cover star for Grazia UK‘s Latest issue.

In this issue, Sabrina talks about making a name for herself – on her terms, the stigma around women who marry famous, wealthy men, dealing with imposter syndrome and exploring new avenues.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Grazia UK (@graziauk)

Styled by the talented Sophie Van Der Welle, Sabrina is stunning for the magazine shoot, wearing striking pieces from Michael Kors. For her first look, the style star looks incredible in a faux fur coat paired with a cashmere catsuit and white platform heels. Her second look is a headshot that shows Sabrina rocking a deep-v black embellished number paired with a matching faux fur shawl complemented with two-toned pearl earrings. 

For beauty, the star is sporting a soft glam look featuring a perfectly shaped brow, glossy nude lips and highlighted cheekbones, well-matched with long wavy centre-part hair.

Credits

Photographer – @sirius.film @mondayartists
Stylist – @sophievanders
Talent – @sabrinaelba @imgmodels
Interview @sagalamo
Hair Stylist – @rio_hair
Make-up Artist – Jessica De Bruyne @jdebruyne
Bookings Director – @christiephedoncasting
Movement Director – @angelicawska
Photo Assistants – Jem Rigby and Sam Lort
Styling Assistant – @susielethbridge
Editor – @hattie_brett
Associate Editor – @jane_mcfarland
Creative Director – @cazroberts

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

