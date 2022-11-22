Mary Edoro shares her Lagos Fashion Week 2022 Editor’s Diary & Top Runway Picks

Dear #BellaStylistas!

It is the most wonderful time of the year – Fashion Season in Lagos! Over the past decade, African fashion brands have continued to receive well-deserved attention from across the globe with designers like Adebayo Oke-Lawal, and Emmanuel Okem showing their latest offerings on major platforms across Europe – this recognition is very welcome and exciting. The climate around Lagos Fashion Week has evolved greatly as well, this year we witnessed the organization being deliberate with impact-driven initiatives such as the Green Access Initiative, Digital Buyer’s Preview, and XRetail – grooming younger Nigerian designers for a global level and putting serious issues like sustainability, circular economy and access to markets top on the discussion board.

As always, I was excited to experience and immerse myself in all of this and for a 5th year lead the amazing BellaNaija coverage at Lagos Fashion Week 2022. From the vibrant street style of showgoers to the best collections from newcomers and known favourites – our coverage, aptly supported by the BellaNaija team was next level.

As usual, through my Editor’s diary, I have chosen to highlight some of my favourite collections from the past week now that it’s officially over. Here are my impressions of some of the most memorable shows from the Spring/Summer 2023 season.