This is How Your Faves Showed Up & Showed Out on the Red Carpet at Atafo’s SS23 Fashion Show

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Three years after his last runway show, designer extraordinaire Mai Atafo recently introduced the world to his namesake brand’s Spring/Summer ’23 fashion show, The Atelier, in partnership with scotch whisky brand The Macallan.

The brand’s latest offering was creative and contemporary while being functional, elevated, elegant, and adaptable to individual styles. 

The collection launch was an exclusive show with some of Nigeria’s biggest stars, like Omowunmi Akinnifesi, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Ric Hassani, Uti Nwachukwu, Sharon Ooja, Mimi Onalaja, Ini Dima-Okojie and more all dressed to the nines. 

Check out these fabulous looks from the red carpet below.

 

Photo Credit: @kolaoshalusi @insignaonline

 

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

 

