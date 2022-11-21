A Week in Style: 7 On-Point Ensembles To Copy From Tijesunimi Olupekan – You’re Welcome!

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with all the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

Lagos-based fashion and lifestyle content creator Tijesunimi Olupekan has snagged our attention on several occasions with his fresh perspective on menswear style.

From vibrant outfits to footwear and accessories, this style star constantly serves striking looks that prove he has a natural ability to make remarkable appearances that capture our attention every time.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of the best outfits from his curated Instagram page. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday 

Start the week with a perfectly tailored red suit and seize all the attention in every room you enter.

Tuesday

Opt for a grey suit and leather pants to win all the accolades!

Wednesday 

You can never go wrong with an orange and white combo like what Tijesu is donning here.

Thursday

We are always here for a sleek look that can easily take you from work to an evening hangout.

Friday

Yes, to denim on Friday! P.S this denim on denim look is a fire combo.

Saturday  

This Adire two-piece is perfect for a hangout with friends.

Sunday

Sunday activities call for high fashion.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

