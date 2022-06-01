Connect with us

A Week In Style: Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Has What You Need to Inspire Your Everyday Look

BN Style Your Curves: 11 Chic Looks to Steal from Nyawira Mumenya Now

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Elevated WorkWear: Issue 126

Everything You Missed From The BNStyle Cocktails & Conversations Session at the 2022 Africa Soft Power Project

Cynthia Erivo Stole The Spotlight At The 2022 amfAR Gala in Custom Louis Vuitton

BNStyle Spotlight: Congolese Model Cindy Bruna at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2022

Doja Cat is Stunning on the June/July Cover of ELLE Magazine!

We're Celebrating Africa Day With These Regal Cultural Attires Rocked By Your Faves

Nigerian Idol Season 7 is Over! Here are some amazing Fashion Moments from the Show

See This Week's Super Crisp Workwear Wear Looks | Edition 125

A Week In Style: Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Has What You Need to Inspire Your Everyday Look

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Fashion Entrepreneur, Cynthia Obi-Uchendu is one #BellaStylista that looks effortlessly chic without trying too hard. She has a natural sense of fashion and her style usually revolves around slow luxury fashion.

To give you a taste of her style and aesthetic, we’ve curated some of the best looks on her Instagram page. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday

Step into the new week commanding every attention in every room you enter with a stunning ensemble like Cynthia’s here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cynthia Obi-Uchendu (@justcynthia_o)

Tuesday

Opt for a colour-blocking perfection like Cynthia’s here to cure your post-Monday blues.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cynthia Obi-Uchendu (@justcynthia_o)

Wednesday

Cool off into the midweek with a neutral-toned ensemble.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cynthia Obi-Uchendu (@justcynthia_o)

Thursday 

This ravishing red suit is sure to make a statement wherever you appear in it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cynthia Obi-Uchendu (@justcynthia_o)

Friday 

This look could not be more perfect for a smooth work-to-Friday date night transition.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cynthia Obi-Uchendu (@justcynthia_o)

Saturday

Casual Glam for the weekend? Say no more

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cynthia Obi-Uchendu (@justcynthia_o)

Sunday 

Sunday Best? Wedding Reception? Date night? the list goes on and on regarding how versatile and chic this look is.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cynthia Obi-Uchendu (@justcynthia_o)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.

