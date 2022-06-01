Style
A Week In Style: Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Has What You Need to Inspire Your Everyday Look
Fashion Entrepreneur, Cynthia Obi-Uchendu is one #BellaStylista that looks effortlessly chic without trying too hard. She has a natural sense of fashion and her style usually revolves around slow luxury fashion.
To give you a taste of her style and aesthetic, we’ve curated some of the best looks on her Instagram page. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.
Monday
Step into the new week commanding every attention in every room you enter with a stunning ensemble like Cynthia’s here.
Tuesday
Opt for a colour-blocking perfection like Cynthia’s here to cure your post-Monday blues.
Wednesday
Cool off into the midweek with a neutral-toned ensemble.
Thursday
This ravishing red suit is sure to make a statement wherever you appear in it.
Friday
This look could not be more perfect for a smooth work-to-Friday date night transition.
Saturday
Casual Glam for the weekend? Say no more
Sunday
Sunday Best? Wedding Reception? Date night? the list goes on and on regarding how versatile and chic this look is.
