A Week In Style: Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Has What You Need to Inspire Your Everyday Look

Fashion Entrepreneur, Cynthia Obi-Uchendu is one #BellaStylista that looks effortlessly chic without trying too hard. She has a natural sense of fashion and her style usually revolves around slow luxury fashion.

To give you a taste of her style and aesthetic, we’ve curated some of the best looks on her Instagram page. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday

Step into the new week commanding every attention in every room you enter with a stunning ensemble like Cynthia’s here.

Tuesday

Opt for a colour-blocking perfection like Cynthia’s here to cure your post-Monday blues.

Wednesday

Cool off into the midweek with a neutral-toned ensemble.

Thursday

This ravishing red suit is sure to make a statement wherever you appear in it.

Friday

This look could not be more perfect for a smooth work-to-Friday date night transition.

Saturday

Casual Glam for the weekend? Say no more

Sunday

Sunday Best? Wedding Reception? Date night? the list goes on and on regarding how versatile and chic this look is.

