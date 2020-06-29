Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Venita Akpofure is One Proud Mum on Her Daughter's 3rd Birthday

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Burna Boy Wins BET Awards’ Best International Act | Full List

Scoop

Who Will Be Crowned Miss Earth Nigeria 2020? Meet The Top 15 Semi-Finalists

Movies & TV Scoop

Get To Know "I May Destroy You" Actress Weruche Opia in our Exclusive Interview

Movies & TV Scoop

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Style Game for the #BBNaija Reunion Show

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Promotions Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Did You Know? We Have 19 Sections On BellaNaija!

Scoop Style

We'll Totally Rock These Outfits Designed By Esther Agunbiade

Living Scoop

20 BellaNaijarian Parents share the Biggest Lesson Parenting Has Taught Them

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Promotions Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Hey BellaNaijarians, We're Taking A Week Off

Scoop Sweet Spot

See How Our Faves Are Celebrating Father's Day

Scoop

Venita Akpofure is One Proud Mum on Her Daughter’s 3rd Birthday

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Venita Akpofure is celebrating her second daughter has she clocks three today, and the proud mum took to Instagram to share some photos and a sweet message.

She wrote:

Happy Birthday Queen,

When God brought you to me, I was delighted. You came healthy and happy and strong. Such a confident and self assured little madam you are now. I thank God for your adorable and strong personality. Queen daughter, I pray that God will bestow favor upon your life so that you may enjoy victory in whatever you do. Have a beautiful birthday celebration, my dear. May you flourish and prosper abundantly in every aspect of your beautiful life. And may God continue to provide and bless me with all the resources to ensure you and your sister excell and exceed always ❤️❤️❤️

Check on it!

Photo Credit: @veezeebaybeh

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Joshua Chibueze of PiggyVest is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Hey Green Thumbs… Yes You! Indoor Gardening is The Joy You Did Not Know You Needed

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: If We Don’t Prioritize Investing in Educating Our Children, What Future Does Nigeria Have?

Did You Know? We Have 19 Sections On BellaNaija!

Anna Ekeledo of AfriLabs is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php