Venita Akpofure is One Proud Mum on Her Daughter’s 3rd Birthday

Venita Akpofure is celebrating her second daughter has she clocks three today, and the proud mum took to Instagram to share some photos and a sweet message.

She wrote:

Happy Birthday Queen,

When God brought you to me, I was delighted. You came healthy and happy and strong. Such a confident and self assured little madam you are now. I thank God for your adorable and strong personality. Queen daughter, I pray that God will bestow favor upon your life so that you may enjoy victory in whatever you do. Have a beautiful birthday celebration, my dear. May you flourish and prosper abundantly in every aspect of your beautiful life. And may God continue to provide and bless me with all the resources to ensure you and your sister excell and exceed always ❤️❤️❤️