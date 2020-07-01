Connect with us

Rustic, Magical and Intimate Bridal Styled Shoot in Enugu! STM Magical Creations Events

"I knew I Hit the Jackpot" Claudia & Alex's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Yes to Forever with You! See Adaora & Chisolu's Exciting Wedding

Uche and Clinton’s Seaside Proposal

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 342

Did You Know? We Have 19 Sections On BellaNaija!

BN Bridal : Victoria by TUBO 2020 Bridal Collection

Oge & Oseme's Destination Wedding in Mexico was Really Fun!

Hey BellaNaijarians, We're Taking A Week Off

She Got Her Perfect Proposal! See Vivienne & Daniel's Surprise #BNBling

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Romantic, Intimate, Rustic, Beautiful and Magical are some of the words that best describe this wedding styled shoot planned by STM Magical Creations Events in Enugu.

Here’s how the planner described the shoot, ” The shoot was inspired by the need to create a beautiful intimate wedding inspiration for couples who want to go ahead with their wedding plans this season. It is to let them know they can still have a small intimate yet beautiful day. Everything about the shoot it depicts pure magic.”

With the current restriction on the social gatherings, this shoot was created by a collaborated efforts of some amazing vendors to show that couples can still have an intimate beautiful ceremony.

Enjoy!


Credits
Planner: @stmmagicalcreations_events
Belle: @tito.snowz
Gent: @swit_ibo_boi
Décor: @whitemagicnig
Photography: @lexisweddings
Makeup: @stmmagicalcreations
Hair: @c.c_hairways
Venue: @hedges_n_gardens_ng
Dress: @brides_and_beautiful
Bouquet: @hedges_n_gardens_ng
Cake: @dinmzy_foods
Rentals: @bnbeventz
Food Box: @stmmagicalcreations_events |@dennisfoodng | @kitchenpastries  | @made_in_heaven_events.ng

