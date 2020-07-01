Rustic, Magical and Intimate Bridal Styled Shoot in Enugu! STM Magical Creations Events

Romantic, Intimate, Rustic, Beautiful and Magical are some of the words that best describe this wedding styled shoot planned by STM Magical Creations Events in Enugu.

Here’s how the planner described the shoot, ” The shoot was inspired by the need to create a beautiful intimate wedding inspiration for couples who want to go ahead with their wedding plans this season. It is to let them know they can still have a small intimate yet beautiful day. Everything about the shoot it depicts pure magic.”

With the current restriction on the social gatherings, this shoot was created by a collaborated efforts of some amazing vendors to show that couples can still have an intimate beautiful ceremony.

Enjoy!



Credits

Planner: @stmmagicalcreations_events

Belle: @tito.snowz

Gent: @swit_ibo_boi

Décor: @whitemagicnig

Photography: @lexisweddings

Makeup: @stmmagicalcreations

Hair: @c.c_hairways

Venue: @hedges_n_gardens_ng

Dress: @brides_and_beautiful

Bouquet: @hedges_n_gardens_ng

Cake: @dinmzy_foods

Rentals: @bnbeventz

Food Box: @stmmagicalcreations_events |@dennisfoodng | @kitchenpastries | @made_in_heaven_events.ng