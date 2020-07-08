UltimateLove Theresa & Iyke star in This Beach Wedding Styled Shoot

If you have dreamt of having a beach wedding, then this styled shoot is for you.

Ultimate Love 1st runner up couple, Theresa and Iyke are the models for this beach wedding styled shoot by a team of brilliant wedding vendors. They started off by giving us some beach pre-wedding shoot vibes and then came through with the beachside wedding shoot. Though it’s just a styled shoot, the couple went on to pen down sweet words to each other.

The pre-wedding shoot vibes.

Beach bridal shoot inspiration

Even though it wasn’t an actual wedding, they wrote sweet notes to each other. Here’s from Iyke to Theresa:

I want to be your motivation, inspiration, and everything in between.

I want to be the reason for your smile, the one who turns your frown upside down.

I want to be the one you look up to and the one you desire. To be the voice in your heart, telling you everything that you need to hear. I want you to need me every morning when you wake up, during the day when you’ve had enough.

I want to feel your excitement to kiss me good night after your day has been so rough.

you’re the only one who gets me through.

Cheers to a beautiful life 🥂

I Love You! Powers

Theresa wrote this to Iyke: I remember the first day we sat to talk

I remember the first time you complimented me

I remember the first smile you smiled at me

I remember the first time we said we loved each other

I remember the first kiss

I remember the first hug

I remember everything like it was yesterday.

I love you for who you are, what you’ve become and who you are evolving to be

I love you for your flaws and perfection.

I really hate when guys drag their nose but you do it and that’s okay 😂

I hate when people keep correcting but you do it and that’s okay 😂

You are my gee for life, the love of my life

And I will take this walk with you over and over again URI

Love you, babe.

A glimpse into their indoor shoot

Credits

Couple: @aify_theresa @iykennama

Photography: @ovia_reflex

Makeup: @nerismakeover

Bridal Dress: @aso_ebi_couture

Suits: @lookslikeagoodman

Dress @a.t.k_fhouse

Accessories: @houseofamearypearl

Hair: @jumian_hair