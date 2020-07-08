Weddings
#UltimateLove Theresa & Iyke star in This Beach Wedding Styled Shoot
If you have dreamt of having a beach wedding, then this styled shoot is for you.
Ultimate Love 1st runner up couple, Theresa and Iyke are the models for this beach wedding styled shoot by a team of brilliant wedding vendors. They started off by giving us some beach pre-wedding shoot vibes and then came through with the beachside wedding shoot. Though it’s just a styled shoot, the couple went on to pen down sweet words to each other.
The pre-wedding shoot vibes.
Beach bridal shoot inspiration
Even though it wasn’t an actual wedding, they wrote sweet notes to each other. Here’s from Iyke to Theresa:
I want to be your motivation, inspiration, and everything in between.
I want to be the reason for your smile, the one who turns your frown upside down.
I want to be the one you look up to and the one you desire. To be the voice in your heart, telling you everything that you need to hear.
I want you to need me every morning when you wake up, during the day when you’ve had enough.
I want to feel your excitement to kiss me good night after your day has been so rough.
you’re the only one who gets me through.
Cheers to a beautiful life 🥂
I Love You! Powers
Theresa wrote this to Iyke:
I remember the first day we sat to talk
I remember the first time you complimented me
I remember the first smile you smiled at me
I remember the first time we said we loved each other
I remember the first kiss
I remember the first hug
I remember everything like it was yesterday.
I love you for who you are, what you’ve become and who you are evolving to be
I love you for your flaws and perfection.
I really hate when guys drag their nose but you do it and that’s okay 😂
I hate when people keep correcting but you do it and that’s okay 😂
You are my gee for life, the love of my life
And I will take this walk with you over and over again URI
Love you, babe.
A glimpse into their indoor shoot
