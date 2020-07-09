Connect with us

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 344

Living Style

All the Stylish Moments You Missed from Chioma Ikokwu's Glamorous Birthday Party

Style

BN Pick Your Fave | Sofiyat & Patricia Bright In KAI Collective

Style

BN Pick Your Fave: Kim Opara & Beverly Osu in Weiz Dhurm Franklyn

Style

WATCH: This Patricia Bright Haul Is Exactly What You Need To Update Your Summer Wardrobe

Style

Isn't It Stunning? Tiffany Amber NG's Summer Style Edit Is Here!

Style

The BN Style Recap: The Style Stories You Need To Read This Week

Style

The 6 Most Eye-Catching Looks from the #EMYAfrica2020 Awards

Style

Get Ready To Shop Every Single Piece From Private Label NG's Latest Collection

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Juliette Foxx , Fisayo Longe , Lisa Folawiyo & More

Style

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 344

AsoEbi Bella

Published

3 hours ago

 on

@yartelgh MUA- @facevillebeauty

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Photo- @sorce_photography

@bukky.lauren and her #AsoEbiBella @motundeoflagos Photo- @thetruthweddings Bride’s Makeup- @oteniaramakeovers Dress- @styleheadquarters Makeup- @signaturebymizpeee

Photo- @jideoketonadephotography

@emeliajane_075

@emeliajane_075

@emeliajane_075

@_dessy01 in @t16worldoffashion

The people of #LoveisFab & their squadddd! Event Planner: @eventsbyamethyst; Asoebi: @glitzallure; brides asooke: @bisbod; photography: @laahweddings

@bisikazeemnalado

@suzievicks Mua- @maq_jose Photography- @praise_that_photographer Photography assist- @presleyvisuals @shots_by_mena

@hamisamobetto Dress @mobettostyles

@serwaaamihere in @sima_brew Makeup- @mandy_vylzbeauty_ 📸 – @ansahkenphotography

@jsleek472

 

@sellygalley Dress @sima_brew

Dress @chic_byveekeejames

Dress @chic_byveekeejames 2

@fabricsbyan

@ann_ita1

@esther_biade

@dozie__n in @freshbydotun Photo- @lightxpressionmagazine

@_stitchesbyaisy_

@amdiddyy

@justcolours28

@morah_ego in @qata_empire

@berbiedoll

@tobby_oba

@ms_leon in @rhonkefellacollections

@shayonce_g

@iam_ikeonyema

@ceec_official Outfit- @violaflair

@bukkyabitoye Makeup 💄 @maq_jose [email protected]_gele

Photography- @studioone80 Makeup- @demourebeauty Videography- @blaqeyeconceptgh

Kids!

@banjyteimagery

@millennialmommyboss

@millennialmommyboss and her family

@morafa_official

@lolaoyebadejo Photo- @eleanorgoodeyphotography Makeup @makeupbychinny Dress @thegoodgirlcode Traditional @kimono Hairstylist @hairssence

Dress @nanahemaaofficial Photography @powerimagery

@poundsapparel

@damilola.amuta and family

@theunidenticalduo

We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!

Related Topics:
AsoEbi Bella

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chisom Winifred: An Insight From Beverly Naya’s Skin Documentary

The Cuteness of These Nigerian Celebrities With Their Pets is All the Joy You Need Today

Olajumoke Oduwole of KJK Africa is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Beverly Naya’s “Skin” Has Helped Young Girls Reconsider Bleaching | Read our Exclusive Interview

A Girl Project: Nigeria’s New Anti- Sexual Harassment Bill – PR Stunt or Necessary Action?

Advertisement
css.php