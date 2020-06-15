Hope Obeten of CalabarBlog is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Our #BellaNaijaMCM this week – Hope Obeten – is leveraging on new media tools to open up the tourism/investment potential of his home state – Cross River – to provide information on events, vendors and attractions in the state.

Hope is the founder and CEO of CalabarBlog, named after Cross River state capital. CalabarBlog’s work is showcasing the state, it’s cool stories, people and relevant information to make a anyone’s stay/visit a memorable one.

Established in 2013, CalabarBlog has grown to having thousands of daily visitors to the site and more across its social media platforms. Today, the company has evolved into a full media company that provide bespoke services which include digital marketing, content creation, web development/management, branding and media consultancy.

Hope is part of the online media team of the widely acclaimed annual Calabar Festival, and currently, he works as a research and marketing executive for the Calabar International Convention Centre.

In 2018, Hope was one of the nominees for The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) Prize for New Media.

We celebrate Hope for using his new media skills to put his state on the map and we’re rooting for him.