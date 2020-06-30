Kanye West is very proud of his wife Kim Kardashian West‘s accomplishments.

Kanye penned a sweet note celebrating Kim on Monday following the news that beauty conglomerate Coty acquired a 20 percent stake in Kim’s KKW Beauty for $200 million, valuing the cosmetics and fragrance business at $1 billion.

In the post shared on Twitter, he said;

“I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family So blessed this is still life So I made you this still life We love you so much”

Photo Credit: @kimkardashian