Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Kim Kardashian is a Billionaire & Kanye West is So Proud ❤️

Scoop

Khloe Kardashian Goes all Out for her 36th Birthday Bash

Scoop

It’s the Big 40 for Kaffy!

Movies & TV Scoop

The Housemates talked Sailing & Sinking Relationships on Last Night's #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show

Scoop

Chude Jideonwo wants Nigerians to Understand what Love & Acceptance Truly Mean

Movies & TV Scoop

New Housemates, Drama & Relationships! Fans are Already Counting Down to #BBNaija Season 5

BN TV Events Movies & TV Music Scoop

Memorable Moments from the 2020 BET Awards You Have to See

Scoop Sweet Spot

Venita Akpofure is One Proud Mum on Her Daughter's 3rd Birthday

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Burna Boy Wins BET Awards’ Best International Act | Full List

Scoop

Who Will Be Crowned Miss Earth Nigeria 2020? Meet The Top 15 Semi-Finalists

Scoop

Kim Kardashian is a Billionaire & Kanye West is So Proud ❤️

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Kanye West is very proud of his wife Kim Kardashian West‘s accomplishments.

Kanye penned a sweet note celebrating Kim on Monday following the news that beauty conglomerate Coty acquired a 20 percent stake in Kim’s KKW Beauty for $200 million, valuing the cosmetics and fragrance business at $1 billion.

In the post shared on Twitter, he said;

“I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family So blessed this is still life So I made you this still life We love you so much”

See the post here;

 

Photo Credit: @kimkardashian

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Omolola Olorunnisola: Teaching Kids the Value of Hard Work

Joshua Chibueze of PiggyVest is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Money Matters with Nimi: Hey Amazing Mums Doing This Parenting Thing Alone… Here Are Some Great Money Tips!

Hey Green Thumbs… Yes You! Indoor Gardening is The Joy You Did Not Know You Needed

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: If We Don’t Prioritize Investing in Educating Our Children, What Future Does Nigeria Have?

Advertisement
css.php