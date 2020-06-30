Khloe Kardashian Goes all Out for her 36th Birthday Bash

Khloe Kardashian clocked 36 over the weekend, and she celebrated her birthday with a lavish bash.

She pulled out all the stops, with several of her family members, and close acquaintances in attendance. Taking to Instagram, Khloe shared a series of snaps from her special day.

She had a huge gold shelf display stacked full of cakes and sweet treats in pretty shades of pink, and a huge fire pit that was decorated with a huge balloon arrangement in pink adorned with her nickname ‘Koko’.

Check on it!

The Birthday Girl

Family

Decor

Photo Credit: khloekardashian