Khloe Kardashian Goes all Out for her 36th Birthday Bash

Kim Kardashian is a Billionaire & Kanye West is So Proud ❤️

It’s the Big 40 for Kaffy!

The Housemates talked Sailing & Sinking Relationships on Last Night's #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show

Chude Jideonwo wants Nigerians to Understand what Love & Acceptance Truly Mean

New Housemates, Drama & Relationships! Fans are Already Counting Down to #BBNaija Season 5

Memorable Moments from the 2020 BET Awards You Have to See

Venita Akpofure is One Proud Mum on Her Daughter's 3rd Birthday

Burna Boy Wins BET Awards’ Best International Act | Full List

Who Will Be Crowned Miss Earth Nigeria 2020? Meet The Top 15 Semi-Finalists

Khloe Kardashian Goes all Out for her 36th Birthday Bash

BellaNaija.com

Published

54 mins ago

 on

Khloe Kardashian clocked 36 over the weekend, and she celebrated her birthday with a lavish bash.

She pulled out all the stops, with several of her family members, and close acquaintances in attendance. Taking to Instagram, Khloe shared a series of snaps from her special day.

She had a huge gold shelf display stacked full of cakes and sweet treats in pretty shades of pink, and a huge fire pit that was decorated with a huge balloon arrangement in pink adorned with her nickname ‘Koko’.

Check on it!

The Birthday Girl

Family

Decor

Photo Credit: khloekardashian

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

