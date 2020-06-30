Meji Alabi, Muhammad Atta & Other Nigerian Creatives who Created Magic on Beyoncè’s “Black Is King”

Over the weekend, Disney announced an upcoming film by Beyoncé, dubbed “Black Is King“, inspired by last year’s “The Lion King,” and heading to Disney+ on July 31.

The one-minute teaser trailer for “Black Is King”, features Beyoncé, Yemi Alade, Connie Chiume, John Kani, Nandi Madida, Nyaniso Dzedze and Warren Masemola.

Many Nigerian creatives, producers and stylists played a huge part in putting together this incredible masterpiece celebrating black history and African tradition.

While the full credits will feature on the soon-to-be-released film, here are some of the Nigerian creatives.

Creative Director & Co-director: Ibra Ake

Co-Directors: Meji Alabi & Dafe Oboro

Prod Co: JM Films

Art: ANTI

DP’s: KC Obiajulu & Muhammad Atta