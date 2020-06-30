Scoop
Meji Alabi, Muhammad Atta & Other Nigerian Creatives who Created Magic on Beyoncè’s “Black Is King”
Over the weekend, Disney announced an upcoming film by Beyoncé, dubbed “Black Is King“, inspired by last year’s “The Lion King,” and heading to Disney+ on July 31.
The one-minute teaser trailer for “Black Is King”, features Beyoncé, Yemi Alade, Connie Chiume, John Kani, Nandi Madida, Nyaniso Dzedze and Warren Masemola.
Many Nigerian creatives, producers and stylists played a huge part in putting together this incredible masterpiece celebrating black history and African tradition.
While the full credits will feature on the soon-to-be-released film, here are some of the Nigerian creatives.
Creative Director & Co-director: Ibra Ake
Black is King. July 31st. Thank you Queen Beyoncé. Thank you @kwasifordjour (love always). And thanks to everyone that worked on this with me. @mamag__ @jm_filmstv @mejialabi @dafeoboro @alabi.isama and @iamdanielobasi (usually there's more jokes about sincere accomplishments but I'm afraid of the hive so on my best behavior.)
Co-Directors: Meji Alabi & Dafe Oboro
Humbled and proud and honoured to have played a part alongside a force of amazing creatives, producers, contributors and crew to this incredible masterpiece celebrating black history and African tradition at such an iconic time in the world. Black Is King, a film by @beyonce. Thank you Queen Beyoncé, Parkwood, @Ibraake, @sylvia.zakhary, @kwasifordjour, @Mamag__, @kwasifordjour, Erinn, Leah and the rest of the family. Nigerian Chapter: Creative Director: @Ibraake Co-Directors: @mejialabi, @ibraake, @dafeoboro Prod Co: @jm_filmstv Producer: @j_adesanya Line Producer: @alabi.isama Styling by @iamdanielobasi Art by @anti.design DP’s: @kcobiajulu, @themuhammadatta Casting by @jm_filmstv, @dafeoboro Special tribute to Love Divine, RIP 🙏🏾 Full credits in film
Prod Co: JM Films
We're proud and honoured to have played a part alongside a force of creatives, producers, contributors and crew to this incredible masterpiece celebrating black history and African tradition at an iconic time in the world. Black Is King, a film by @beyonce.
Honored to be part of an elite group of creatives across the world who worked on the @Beyonce "Black is King" as an Assistant Director for @JM_FilmsTV Grateful for the opportunity to work with one of the most powerful creative forces on the face of this earth. #Parkwood #JMFilms #Blackexcellence
Art: ANTI
Super pumped to have played our part on the Nigerian chapter of this film 🧡 alongside amazing creatives. Black Is King, a film by @beyonce.
DP’s: KC Obiajulu & Muhammad Atta
Excited to have been part of this project, Black Is King, a film by @beyonce Huge SO to all the creatives that worked on this, it was an honor.