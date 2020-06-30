Meji Alabi, Muhammad Atta & Other Nigerian Creatives who Created Magic on Beyoncè’s “Black Is King”

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Over the weekend, Disney announced an upcoming film by Beyoncé, dubbed “Black Is King“, inspired by last year’s “The Lion King,” and heading to Disney+ on July 31.

The one-minute teaser trailer for “Black Is King”, features Beyoncé, Yemi Alade, Connie Chiume, John Kani, Nandi Madida, Nyaniso Dzedze and Warren Masemola.

Many Nigerian creatives, producers and stylists played a huge part in putting together this incredible masterpiece celebrating black history and African tradition.

While the full credits will feature on the soon-to-be-released film, here are some of the Nigerian creatives.

Creative Director & Co-director: Ibra Ake

Co-Directors: Meji Alabi & Dafe Oboro

View this post on Instagram

Humbled and proud and honoured to have played a part alongside a force of amazing creatives, producers, contributors and crew to this incredible masterpiece celebrating black history and African tradition at such an iconic time in the world. Black Is King, a film by @beyonce. Thank you Queen Beyoncé, Parkwood, @Ibraake, @sylvia.zakhary, @kwasifordjour, @Mamag__, @kwasifordjour, Erinn, Leah and the rest of the family. ⁣ ⁣ Nigerian Chapter:⁣ Creative Director: @Ibraake⁣ Co-Directors: @mejialabi, @ibraake, @dafeoboro⁣ Prod Co: @jm_filmstv⁣ Producer: @j_adesanya⁣ Line Producer: @alabi.isama⁣ Styling by @iamdanielobasi⁣ Art by @anti.design⁣ DP’s: @kcobiajulu, @themuhammadatta ⁣ Casting by @jm_filmstv, @dafeoboro⁣ Special tribute to Love Divine, RIP 🙏🏾⁣ Full credits in film

A post shared by Meji 🌚 (@mejialabi) on

Prod Co: JM Films

View this post on Instagram

We’re proud and honoured to have played a part alongside a force of creatives, producers, contributors and crew to this incredible masterpiece celebrating black history and African tradition at an iconic time in the world. Black Is King, a film by @beyonce.⁣ ⁣ Thank you Queen Beyoncé, Parkwood, @Ibraake, @sylvia.zakhary, @Mamag__, @kwasifordjour, Erinn, Leah and the rest of the family. ⁣ ⁣ Nigerian Chapter:⁣ Creative Director: @Ibraake⁣ Co-Directors: @mejialabi, @ibraake, @dafeoboro⁣ Prod Co: @jm_filmstv⁣ Producer: @j_adesanya⁣ Line Producer: @alabi.isama⁣ Styling by @iamdanielobasi⁣ Art by @anti.design⁣ DP’s: @kcobiajulu, @themuhammadatta ⁣ Casting by @jm_filmstv, @dafeoboro⁣ Special tribute to Love Divine, RIP 🙏🏾⁣ Full credits in film

A post shared by JM Films (@jm_filmstv) on

Art: ANTI

DP’s: KC Obiajulu & Muhammad Atta

BellaNaija.com

