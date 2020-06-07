Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

On the new episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” mini-series, Faa and Ladipoe launch their new hand washing challenge in the hopes of going viral, while Wasiu struggles with his new roommates.

The series features the Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the new episode below:

