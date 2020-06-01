Connect with us

Music

New Music + Video: Sammie Okposo - I Thirst For You

Music

New Video: Tim Godfrey - The Lord's Prayer

Music

New Video: Show Dem Camp - In The Vibe We Trust

Music

New Video: Ada Ehi - Settled

Music

New Music + Video: Dunsin Oyekan – I'll Be Here

BN TV Music

New Video: TY Bello feat. Folabi Nuel & Jo Deep - Drink

Music

Brace Up Guys! Kizz Daniel's Long-Awaited Album "King Of Love" is Coming this Month 💃🏽

Music

New Music: Korra Obidi - Drop

Music Scoop

Growing A Spiritual Edifice! Sinach covers Guardian Life Magazine

Music

New Video: Trevboi feat. Davido - Who Dey (Remix)

Music

New Music + Video: Sammie Okposo – I Thirst For You

BellaNaija.com

Published

12 mins ago

 on

Award-winning gospel artist, Sammie Okposo has released his 5th track for the year 2020, “I Thirst For You“, accompanied with the visuals.

“I Thirst for You” is written and produced by Sammie Okposo. Recorded, mixed and mastered at Zamar Entertainment by Imma Jamz. The video was shot and directed by Akin Alabi.

Talking about the new track, he says:

This song I thirst for you is a heart felt supplication born out of zeal and hunger for God more than just a song it is a statement that expresses a position of total surrender. It is a soul stirring-rending that infuses urban pop/rock elements into contemporary worship music

Listen to the track below:

Download

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Babatunde Oladosu of EduBridge Academy is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oby O: Life After LockDown… Here’s How Employers & the Government Can Support Working Moms

Black Lives Do Matter… Our Lives Matter

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: What We’re Not Gonna Do Is White Wash Corrupt Politicians… Okay?

BN Presents In Loving Memory… For the Light That Continues to Shine in Our Hearts

Advertisement
css.php