New Music + Video: Sammie Okposo – I Thirst For You

Award-winning gospel artist, Sammie Okposo has released his 5th track for the year 2020, “I Thirst For You“, accompanied with the visuals.

“I Thirst for You” is written and produced by Sammie Okposo. Recorded, mixed and mastered at Zamar Entertainment by Imma Jamz. The video was shot and directed by Akin Alabi.

Talking about the new track, he says:

This song I thirst for you is a heart felt supplication born out of zeal and hunger for God more than just a song it is a statement that expresses a position of total surrender. It is a soul stirring-rending that infuses urban pop/rock elements into contemporary worship music

