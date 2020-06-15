Sisi Yemmie Walks Us Through a Whole Day of What She Eats

Food and lifestyle vlogger, Sisi Yemmie is out with a new vlog.

On this episode, she walks us through a full day of what she eats, from breakfast, lunch, and dinner + recipes.

BREAKFAST

EGG AND BACON QUESADILLA

2 Eggs

1 Tortilla Wrap

3 Bacon

Butter

Grated Mozzarella Cheese

LUNCH

TOMATO & BASIL PASTA

INGREDIENTS

Handful Basil

1 Pack Spaghetti

3 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil

10 Cherry Tomatoes

2 Scotch Bonnet

1 Onion

Tomato blend (tomatoes, onion, pepper, blended and boiled to reduce)

GRILLED CHICKEN

Chicken Thighs

Seasoning (t preference_

Oil Spray

Grill for 30 minutes in the oven with the top and bottom burner.

DINNER

GRILLED TILAPIA FISH, CHIPS, COLESLAW AND PEPPER SAUCE

2 Tilapia Fish

Salt to taste

Pepper

Pepper Sauce to Coat (see below)

COLESLAW

Cabbage

Carrot

Mayonaise

Salad Cream

PEPPER SAUCE

1 Cup Tomato Blend

1 Onions

3 Bell Pepper (Red, Green,Yellow)

1 Teaspoon Salt

1 Teaspoon Chicken seasoning

