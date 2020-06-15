BN TV
Sisi Yemmie Walks Us Through a Whole Day of What She Eats
Food and lifestyle vlogger, Sisi Yemmie is out with a new vlog.
On this episode, she walks us through a full day of what she eats, from breakfast, lunch, and dinner + recipes.
BREAKFAST
EGG AND BACON QUESADILLA
2 Eggs
1 Tortilla Wrap
3 Bacon
Butter
Grated Mozzarella Cheese
LUNCH
TOMATO & BASIL PASTA
INGREDIENTS
Handful Basil
1 Pack Spaghetti
3 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil
10 Cherry Tomatoes
2 Scotch Bonnet
1 Onion
Tomato blend (tomatoes, onion, pepper, blended and boiled to reduce)
GRILLED CHICKEN
Chicken Thighs
Seasoning (t preference_
Oil Spray
Grill for 30 minutes in the oven with the top and bottom burner.
DINNER
GRILLED TILAPIA FISH, CHIPS, COLESLAW AND PEPPER SAUCE
2 Tilapia Fish
Salt to taste
Pepper
Pepper Sauce to Coat (see below)
COLESLAW
Cabbage
Carrot
Mayonaise
Salad Cream
PEPPER SAUCE
1 Cup Tomato Blend
1 Onions
3 Bell Pepper (Red, Green,Yellow)
1 Teaspoon Salt
1 Teaspoon Chicken seasoning
Watch the vlog below: