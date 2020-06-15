Connect with us

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie Walks Us Through a Whole Day of What She Eats

BN TV Movies & TV

Simi confronts Wasiu on this Episode of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together”

BN TV Style

This Episode of Kiitana's 'Love It Or Leave It' IGTV Series Will Leave You In Stitches 😂

BN TV

11 Tips on Being a Supportive Dad to Your Pregnant Partner, According to Tolu Adeleke-Aire

BN TV Inspired

Neijae Graham-Henries the "World’s Youngest Barber" Isn’t Letting Her Age Get in the Way of her Goals

BN TV Movies & TV

Katung Aduwak's Short Film “Not Supposed To Be Here" Tackles Racism & Police Brutality

BN TV

Vandora & Gbenga 'Cruz' talk "Fake Friend"

BN TV

Akah Nnani weighs in on Hushpuppi, Diezani & Donald Trump on “Akah Bants”

BN TV

Maraji Shows Off her Culinary Skills on this Vlog

BN TV

Kickstart Your Week with this Beef Shawarma Recipe from the "The Kitchen Muse"

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie Walks Us Through a Whole Day of What She Eats

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Food and lifestyle vlogger, Sisi Yemmie is out with a new vlog.

On this episode, she walks us through a full day of what she eats, from breakfast, lunch, and dinner + recipes.

BREAKFAST
EGG AND BACON QUESADILLA
2 Eggs
1 Tortilla Wrap
3 Bacon
Butter
Grated Mozzarella Cheese

LUNCH
TOMATO & BASIL PASTA
INGREDIENTS
Handful Basil
1 Pack Spaghetti
3 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil
10 Cherry Tomatoes
2 Scotch Bonnet
1 Onion
Tomato blend (tomatoes, onion, pepper, blended and boiled to reduce)

GRILLED CHICKEN
Chicken Thighs
Seasoning (t preference_
Oil Spray

Grill for 30 minutes in the oven with the top and bottom burner.

DINNER
GRILLED TILAPIA FISH, CHIPS, COLESLAW AND PEPPER SAUCE
2 Tilapia Fish
Salt to taste
Pepper
Pepper Sauce to Coat (see below)

COLESLAW
Cabbage
Carrot
Mayonaise
Salad Cream

PEPPER SAUCE
1 Cup Tomato Blend
1 Onions
3 Bell Pepper (Red, Green,Yellow)
1 Teaspoon Salt
1 Teaspoon Chicken seasoning

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Biodun Da Silva: If it Looks Toxic & Feels Toxic Then It Is Toxic… Get Out of That Relationship NOW!

Jean Clare Oge: When it comes to Mental Health, We All Live in Glass Houses

Mirabel Centre: A Call to Men in the Justice and Law Enforcement Sectors to Fight to End Rape in Nigeria

Hope Obeten of CalabarBlog is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Ivie Omoregie: Understanding the Obas and Chiefs Laws of Lagos State

Advertisement
css.php