Simi confronts Wasiu on this Episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”

On the new episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” mini-series, Simi doesn’t hold back in confronting Waisu about his past behaviour. Bongi reconnects with an old friend, while Zamo helps Dineo prepare for a call with Kabelo.

The series features the Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

Written and directed by Nk’iru Njoku.

Watch the video below: