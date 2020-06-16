Monday’s #BBNaija “Pepper Dem” Reunion Show was for the Ladies | Here’s What You Missed

If you’ve been following the #BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ Reunion show, you know then that it’s been full of drama, drama, drama.

Still on the road of forgiveness, and letting what happened in the “house stay in the house”, last night’s episode was about the #BBNaija ladies.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu chatted with the ladies on the subject around women lifting women and the housemates present were– Tacha, Mercy, Jackye, Thelma, Venita, Avala, Kim Oprah, and Ella. They addressed some of their moments of distrust, side talks, while some just allowed bygones to be bygones.

Venita says there was a lot of mistrust, and coming out of the house, she thinks the mistrust was justified.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 15, 2020

If you didn't watch it, we can only say sorry.

Venita says the Pepper Dem women are talented and gifted, and she’s so proud of them. ❤️❤️❤️#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 15, 2020

The first discussion was about Avala and Ella

Ella said she was constantly misunderstood in the house, while Avala shared how Ella was always complaining of her music career rather than making the extra effort which was annoying on her part, which ended up going viral, you know how the street of social media is. To cut the long story short, Ella blocked Avala because she didn’t like the comments on social media…. and a blocking happened.

Jackye & Tacha

Everyone who saw last night’s show agrees: Tacha has moved past everything that happened in the house. You could see it every time she replied, she did it quite well.

So Jackye approached Tacha for a conversation about the jazz thing three times and she refused.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 15, 2020

Even people on social media noticed, making comments about her demeanour.

Wow!! Commendable,this is all new Tacha am seeing,ready to let go,all smiles, forgiving,wise and matured.

Keep it up girl,am liking you.#BbnaijaPepperdemReunion #BBNaijaReunion — Ugee Maureen (@MaureenUgee) June 15, 2020

Tacha is clearly not ready to give anyone a chance to trend tonight😅 Look at that chill.#BbNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/Ci5jSFNH6w — DStv Nigeria (@DStvNg) June 15, 2020

Thelma and Tacha – Fish fight saga

We know right! Not the fight talk again… Like can we move past it already? Everyone still remembers the first argument in the house which was about ‘FISH’, but the cool thing is, the next day, Thema and Tacha were talking again like nothing even happened.

All fine and good!

Kim Oprah vs Ella – ‘Body odour drama’

Then the one we never saw coming was Ella and Kim Oprah. Apparently they’d a go at each other over their private turned public side talk about Tacha’s hygiene.

How Tacha took to the high road again on this matter, applaudable.

