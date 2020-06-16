Connect with us

Why The Academy is postponing the Oscars until April 2021

Monday's #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show was for the Ladies | Here's What You Missed

Simi confronts Wasiu on this Episode of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together”

New Nigerian Movies on Netflix 🎬

Another Season of South African Netflix Series “Blood & Water” is in the Works

Get the Scoop on Blessing Amidu's Upcoming Animation Movie "Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopsters"

Kunle Afolayan has a New Production Company & Film Academy! Let Him Take You on a Tour

Katung Aduwak's Short Film “Not Supposed To Be Here" Tackles Racism & Police Brutality

Mo Abudu & Lola Shoneyin Can't Wait for the World to Watch "The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives"

Our June #BNMovieFeature is Addressing Violence Against Women | Watch Lota Chukwu‘s “I Am (Now/Not) My Mother”

6 seconds ago

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday that the 93rd Oscars Award has been postponed from February 28, 2021, to April 25, 2021.

“For over a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us during the darkest of times. They certainly have this year,” academy president David Rubin and chief executive Dawn Hudson said in a joint statement.

“Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone’s control,” Rubin and Hudson added.

The Academy’s Scientific and Technical Awards presentation, which was scheduled for a June 20, 2020 ceremony in Beverly Hills, has been postponed to a later date still to be determined.

The Academy’s Governors Awards, an annual celebration held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, will not take place this fall. Additional information about the ceremony and selection of honorees will be provided at a later date.

The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network and in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Academy key dates for the 2020/2021 Oscar season are as follows:

Preliminary voting begins: Feb 1, 2021

Preliminary voting ends: Feb. 5, 2021

Oscars shortlist announcement: Feb. 9, 2021

Nominations voting begins: Mar. 5, 2021

Nominations voting ends: Mar. 10, 2021

Oscar nominations announcement: Mar. 15, 2021

Oscars nominees luncheon: April 15, 2021

Final voting begins: April 15, 2021

Museum gala: April 17, 2021

Final voting ends: April 20, 2021

Oscars: April 25, 2021

Museum public opening: April 30, 2021

