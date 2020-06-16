Burna Boy reminds Africans that “Africa Must Unite”

Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy, is calling on all Africans to unite, using a letter penned by the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, many years ago.

The artist shared the letter to his Instagram. This letter, which was handwritten by Fela, talks about the importance of African Unity and ended with the powerful message “Africa Must Unite.

See the letter here;

In his post, Burna Boy said,

“All black people please remember that you were AFRICANS before you became anything else. Giants, Royalty! …. let us also remember that we’re all we’ve got, let’s all set new goals because

“AFRICA MUST UNITE” 💪🏾”

Check out the post on Instagram;