Connect with us

Scoop

This is Naira Marley's Response to the Alleged Letter from a Private Jet Company

Scoop

Chigul is sharing her Amazing Weight Loss Journey

Scoop

“Never has there been an incident of abuse in my home…” Chioma on Domestic Violence Rumours

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Femi Kuti got the Best Birthday Gift from his Kids 😍

Scoop

Burna Boy reminds Africans that "Africa Must Unite"

Movies & TV Scoop

Why The Academy is postponing the Oscars until April 2021

Movies & TV Scoop

Monday's #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show was for the Ladies | Here's What You Missed

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

New Nigerian Movies on Netflix 🎬

Movies & TV Scoop

Another Season of South African Netflix Series “Blood & Water” is in the Works

Music Scoop

Burna Boy, Rema, Sho Madjozi Nominated for 2020 BET Awards | See the Full List

Scoop

This is Naira Marley’s Response to the Alleged Letter from a Private Jet Company

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Federal Government suspended a private jet charter company for violating proper approval procedure and flying Naira Marley to Abuja to perform at a drive-in concert.

Following the indefinite suspension of the company, the CEO allegedly issued a letter saying he allowed the plane fly to Abuja because “he saw Babatunde Fashola on the manifest and thought it was the Works Minister”.

Although the authenticity of the letter is in doubt, Naira Marley isn’t taking what was written lightly.

Naira Marley said the pilot and everyone on the flight, are ‘marlians’. He made a clarification on the names on the manifest by saying his name is Azeez Adeshina Fashola, while his younger brother’s name is Moshood Babatunde Fashola. He also made it clear that he and his fans won’t make use of the company’s jet for addressing them as “useless people”.

He wrote:

Lool they asked for our names on the jet though and looooooooool ur pilot is a Marlian and everybody there is a Marlian too.. my name is Azeez Adeshina Fashola and my lil brothers name is moshood babatunde fashola😂😂😂 and u was begging me to tag y’all.

Do u know that over 20,000 Marlians travel with executive jet a month. We won’t be using ur hungry airline again for calling us useless.

Thank God we didn’t crash on that flight sha because we nearly did.
BTW We didn’t book the flight ourselves.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

For Girls & Women in Nigeria, Sexual Assault & Rape is the Reality of their Daily Lives & It Needs to End!

Mfonobong Inyang: Maintaining Your Digital Distance From Cyber Criminals

Kolawole Ajayi: Here are Some Tips to Stay Safe While Driving as the Lockdown Restrictions Are Lifted

Biodun Da Silva: If it Looks Toxic & Feels Toxic Then It Is Toxic… Get Out of That Relationship NOW!

Jean Clare Oge: When it comes to Mental Health, We All Live in Glass Houses

Advertisement
css.php