This is Naira Marley’s Response to the Alleged Letter from a Private Jet Company
The Federal Government suspended a private jet charter company for violating proper approval procedure and flying Naira Marley to Abuja to perform at a drive-in concert.
Following the indefinite suspension of the company, the CEO allegedly issued a letter saying he allowed the plane fly to Abuja because “he saw Babatunde Fashola on the manifest and thought it was the Works Minister”.
Although the authenticity of the letter is in doubt, Naira Marley isn’t taking what was written lightly.
Naira Marley said the pilot and everyone on the flight, are ‘marlians’. He made a clarification on the names on the manifest by saying his name is Azeez Adeshina Fashola, while his younger brother’s name is Moshood Babatunde Fashola. He also made it clear that he and his fans won’t make use of the company’s jet for addressing them as “useless people”.
He wrote:
Lool they asked for our names on the jet though and looooooooool ur pilot is a Marlian and everybody there is a Marlian too.. my name is Azeez Adeshina Fashola and my lil brothers name is moshood babatunde fashola😂😂😂 and u was begging me to tag y’all.
Do u know that over 20,000 Marlians travel with executive jet a month. We won’t be using ur hungry airline again for calling us useless.
Thank God we didn’t crash on that flight sha because we nearly did.
BTW We didn’t book the flight ourselves.
