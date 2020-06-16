This is Naira Marley’s Response to the Alleged Letter from a Private Jet Company

The Federal Government suspended a private jet charter company for violating proper approval procedure and flying Naira Marley to Abuja to perform at a drive-in concert.

Following the indefinite suspension of the company, the CEO allegedly issued a letter saying he allowed the plane fly to Abuja because “he saw Babatunde Fashola on the manifest and thought it was the Works Minister”.

Although the authenticity of the letter is in doubt, Naira Marley isn’t taking what was written lightly.

Naira Marley said the pilot and everyone on the flight, are ‘marlians’. He made a clarification on the names on the manifest by saying his name is Azeez Adeshina Fashola, while his younger brother’s name is Moshood Babatunde Fashola. He also made it clear that he and his fans won’t make use of the company’s jet for addressing them as “useless people”.

He wrote: