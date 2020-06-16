BN TV
Femi Kuti got the Best Birthday Gift from his Kids 😍
When you’ve got the best dad who happens to be a music legend, you’ve got to surprise him with a love language he would understand.
And that’s exactly what Femi Kuti got from his kids.
The music legend is celebrating his birthday today, and his kids decided to gift him a concert, with a song they composed themselves, played with a saxophone and trumpet. How sweet!
According to Yeni Kuti, “they moved their father to tears. We were all in tears o.”
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
According to @yeniakuti: . “Something blew my mind today. @femiakuti birthday gift from his children. They composed it themselves apart from the birthday song. I was blown away. They moved their father to tears. We were all in tears o!!!!” . #BellaNaija #Birthday #BNSweetSpot BellaNaija.com
View this post on Instagram
We were all in tears after there performance . Starting from their father who was totally moved to tears. It was a surprise performance. They had been rehearsing for days. A birthday gift for their Daddy. @femiakuti Conductor big brother @madekuti Very emotional. Please watch it on my Instagram IGTV