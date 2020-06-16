Connect with us

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Femi Kuti got the Best Birthday Gift from his Kids 😍

Beauty BN TV

Naomi Campbell's 10-Minute Skincare Routine will have you Ready to take on the World

BN TV

Kerry Washington speaks on Going After What You Want

BN TV Music

Niyola Absolutely Killed her Live Performance on uduX's "Tun'd Up"

BN TV Movies & TV

Simi confronts Wasiu on this Episode of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together”

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie Walks Us Through a Whole Day of What She Eats

BN TV Style

This Episode of Kiitana's 'Love It Or Leave It' IGTV Series Will Leave You In Stitches 😂

BN TV

11 Tips on Being a Supportive Dad to Your Pregnant Partner, According to Tolu Adeleke-Aire

BN TV Inspired

Neijae Graham-Henries the "World’s Youngest Barber" Isn’t Letting Her Age Get in the Way of her Goals

BN TV Movies & TV

Katung Aduwak's Short Film “Not Supposed To Be Here" Tackles Racism & Police Brutality

BN TV

Femi Kuti got the Best Birthday Gift from his Kids 😍

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

When you’ve got the best dad who happens to be a music legend, you’ve got to surprise him with a love language he would understand.

And that’s exactly what Femi Kuti got from his kids.

The music legend is celebrating his birthday today, and his kids decided to gift him a concert, with a song they composed themselves, played with a saxophone and trumpet. How sweet!

According to Yeni Kuti, “they moved their father to tears. We were all in tears o.”

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

For Girls & Women in Nigeria, Sexual Assault & Rape is the Reality of their Daily Lives & It Needs to End!

Mfonobong Inyang: Maintaining Your Digital Distance From Cyber Criminals

Kolawole Ajayi: Here are Some Tips to Stay Safe While Driving as the Lockdown Restrictions Are Lifted

Biodun Da Silva: If it Looks Toxic & Feels Toxic Then It Is Toxic… Get Out of That Relationship NOW!

Jean Clare Oge: When it comes to Mental Health, We All Live in Glass Houses

Advertisement
css.php