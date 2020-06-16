Femi Kuti got the Best Birthday Gift from his Kids 😍

When you’ve got the best dad who happens to be a music legend, you’ve got to surprise him with a love language he would understand.

And that’s exactly what Femi Kuti got from his kids.

The music legend is celebrating his birthday today, and his kids decided to gift him a concert, with a song they composed themselves, played with a saxophone and trumpet. How sweet!

According to Yeni Kuti, “they moved their father to tears. We were all in tears o.”

Watch the video below: