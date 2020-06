Big Brother Naija star, and Yummy-mum, Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as TBoss, was a guest on Rubbin’ Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and she talked her motherhood journey and all its beauty. She says “She’s having the time of her life”.

Irrespective of what the opinion or side talks people give, she says “this is a path I chose, and I absolutely love it”.

Watch the video below: