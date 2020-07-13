BN TV
First Virtual Graduation, Renovations & Gardening! A Day in the Life of Ify Okoye
Ify Okoye just released a new vlog showing a sneak-peek into her life.
She says:
I experienced my first virtual graduation last weekend and also did some renovations in my room. this vlog entails all that has been happening within the past week/months of my life.
Guys I’m currently obsessed with plants and you will also get to see my little babies (as I fondly call them) in this video too.
Watch the vlog below: