Connect with us

BN TV

Learn how to make Crispy Fried Chicken & Gravy with The Kitchen Muse

BN TV

First Virtual Graduation, Renovations & Gardening! A Day in the Life of Ify Okoye

BN TV Music

WurlD Ushers in "The New Wurld Order" on Accelerate TV's "The Cover"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Diane Russet's Short Film "Storm" Proves Love can be Found in the Most Unexpected Circumstances

BN TV

“Africa Compared to the West is a Small Pie Growing Very Quickly” – Emile Kinuma on Under 40 CEOs

BN TV Movies & TV

A New Season of "Power" is Coming & Fans are Excited

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature Special: Emem Isong's "Knocking on Heaven's Door" starring Ini Edo, Adesua Etomi-Wellington & Majid Michel

BN TV Movies & TV Music Relationships

"Bad marriage for life!" - Watch Jada & Will Smith discuss Affairs on "Red Table Talk"

BN TV Music

From TG Omori to Do2dtun… You Should See these Fun Visualizers for Kizz Daniel’s "Boys Are Bad"

BN TV Movies & TV

Netflix "Blood & Water" Cast Cindy & Natasha Play a Fun Game of "Talk That Talk"

BN TV

Learn how to make Crispy Fried Chicken & Gravy with The Kitchen Muse

BN TV

Published

57 mins ago

 on

Who doesn’t love a crunchy, crispy, juicy and gently fried to perfection chicken accompanied with a rich and flavorful gravy!

This recipe is the best one you’re going to get, it includes how to fry the chicken, how to make the coating and gravy. It’s absolutely easy to make and this method is great if you’re making just enough to entertain a few guests or family.

Ingredients
FRIED CHICKEN
550g Chicken Laps
1 Cup Milk
1 Tsp Garlic Powder
1 Tsp White Pepper
1 Tsp Oregano
1 Tsp Curry Powder
1 Tsp Onion Powder
1 tsp Smoked Paprika
1/2 Tsp Thyme
1 Tsp Salt

For Coating
1 Large Egg
1/2 Cup Milk
1 1/2 Cups All-Purpose Flour
1/2 Tsp Black Pepper
(Half of each seasoning listed above)

GRAVY
1 Chicken Stock
1 Beef stock
60g Butter
4 Tbsp All-Purpose Flour
1/2 Tsp Onion Powder
1/4 Tsp Black Pepper

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Toluse Dove Francis: How to Develop Emotional Muscles

These South African Women Did Not Know They Were Pregnant Until The Day of Delivery

Tolulope Oginni of Transfurd Limited is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Nkiru Ede: My Father is 70 Today!

Money Matters with Nimi: So, With All That Is Going On With The World… Have You Taken a Good Look at Your Finances?

Advertisement
css.php