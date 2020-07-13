Learn how to make Crispy Fried Chicken & Gravy with The Kitchen Muse

Who doesn’t love a crunchy, crispy, juicy and gently fried to perfection chicken accompanied with a rich and flavorful gravy!

This recipe is the best one you’re going to get, it includes how to fry the chicken, how to make the coating and gravy. It’s absolutely easy to make and this method is great if you’re making just enough to entertain a few guests or family.

Ingredients

FRIED CHICKEN

550g Chicken Laps

1 Cup Milk

1 Tsp Garlic Powder

1 Tsp White Pepper

1 Tsp Oregano

1 Tsp Curry Powder

1 Tsp Onion Powder

1 tsp Smoked Paprika

1/2 Tsp Thyme

1 Tsp Salt

For Coating

1 Large Egg

1/2 Cup Milk

1 1/2 Cups All-Purpose Flour

1/2 Tsp Black Pepper

(Half of each seasoning listed above)

GRAVY

1 Chicken Stock

1 Beef stock

60g Butter

4 Tbsp All-Purpose Flour

1/2 Tsp Onion Powder

1/4 Tsp Black Pepper

Watch the vlog below: