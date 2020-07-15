Connect with us

What We Know about the Twitter Hack of Bill Gates, Obama, Jeff Bezos & Kim Kardashian by Bitcoin Scammers

Buhari, Nigerians mourn the sad loss of First Female Combat Helicopter Pilot, Tolulope Arotile

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 345

5 Great Things We’ll Remember about Gokada Founder Fahim Saleh

International Students can now Rest Easy as US Immigration Drops Online-Only Restriction

FG Revenue drops by over 40% following Coronavirus Lockdown + More Updates

HelpMum, Safe Place, The Roothub among 77 Groups selected for Facebook's Community Accelerator Program

Here’s A Look Through #COVID19 Updates in Nigeria Today

"An Absolutely Fearless Woman & A True Icon" - Tributes Pour in for Nelson Mandela's Daughter, Zindzi Mandela

Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh is IBM's First African & Female Regional Head for Africa 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

It’s a difficult time to be an engineer at Twitter. Accounts of tech companies, billionaires, and politicians have been hacked by Bitcoin scammers.

This is what we know:

It started with Elon Musk‘s Twitter getting hacked and sending out a tweet encouraging followers to send money to a Bitcoin wallet.

Quickly a version of the same request began to pop up on other accounts: Bill GatesBarack ObamaJeff BezosJoe Biden, Apple, Uber, Kanye WestMike BloombergKim Kardashian.

Then it was the turn of major cryptocurrency accounts on Twitter, including Gemini, Coinbase and Binance. Even Cash App too was compromised.

It’s unclear, though, if this later batch of hacks are connected to the first, as the strategy was different.

Things get worse:

It seems like people are actually falling for the scam, and are sending lots and lots of money into the bitcoin wallet, hoping to get it doubled.

Twitter has released a statement saying they’re aware of the “security incident” and are working to fix it.

And, according to Twitter users, it seems like the fix involves verified users not being able to use their accounts temporarily.

This is a wild one. Hopefully the fix is done fast, as the hack could do great damage to people across the world.

