Buhari, Nigerians mourn the sad loss of First Female Combat Helicopter Pilot, Tolulope Arotile

Tolulope Arotile was a young woman with a bright future ahead of her. The 23-year-old who grew up in Kaduna State started her journey as a military official from a young age when she started her education at the Nigerian Airforce Primary School in Kaduna. She went on to the Airforce Secondary School and had always known that she wanted to be a member of the Nigerian military.

On September 22 2012, Tolulope started at the Nigerian Defence Academy. On September 16, 2017, at the young age of 20, Tolulope was commissioned into the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) and after a little over two years in service she was decorated by the Chief of the Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar as the first female combat helicopter pilot in the history of the Nigerian Air Force.

Sadly, less than a year later, it’s been reported that Tolulope Arotile was killed in a road accident at the Nigerian Air Force base in Kaduna State. The loss of such a promising young Nigerian is devastating to say the least.

In a statement released by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) via Twitter, Arotile was described as having had a “short but impactful stay in the Service.”

2/4. as a result of head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident at NAF Base Kaduna. Until her death, Fg Offr Arotile, who was commissioned into the NAF in Sept 2017 as a member of @HQ_NDA RC 64, was the first ever female combat helicopter pilot in the Service. pic.twitter.com/4rhbdNP60D — Nigerian Air Force (@NigAirForce) July 14, 2020

4/4. @CAS_AMSadique on behalf officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, commiserates with the family of late Flying Officer Arotile over this irreparable loss. We pray that the Almighty God grants her soul eternal rest. pic.twitter.com/oVvM2MXvke — Nigerian Air Force (@NigAirForce) July 14, 2020

Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar also released a statement via Twitter, where he described Arotile as “a very intelligent, disciplined, confident & courageous young officer who added value wherever she served.”

(2/4) She was a very intelligent, disciplined, confident & courageous young officer who added value wherever she served. As a squadron pilot in Operation GAMA AIKI in Minna, Niger State, she flew her quota of anti-banditry combat missions to ensure a safer, more secured Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/z6oDkIQaXx — Air Marshal Abubakar (@CAS_AMSadique) July 15, 2020

(4/4) On behalf officers, airmen, airwomen & civilian staff of @NigAirForce, I once more condole with the family of late Flying Officer Arotile over this irreparable loss & sincerely pray that the Almighty God grants her soul eternal rest. pic.twitter.com/L7N5cBv5RY — Air Marshal Abubakar (@CAS_AMSadique) July 15, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has now released a statement expressing his sadness over this loss via the Twitter account of his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

President Muhammadu Buhari received with deep pain the passing of Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile, condoling with the family on loss of such a promising officer, whose short stay on earth impacted greatly on the nation, especially in peace and security. The President salutes Arotile’s bravery in the field to protect the country from onslaught of bandits and terrorists, assuring that her memory will be indelible, and her efforts remembered.President Buhari commiserates with the Nigerian Air Force, airmen, airwomen and all friends of the deceased, recalling her deft skills in manoeuvring combat helicopters, which he had physically witnessed with pride.The President sympathises with government and people of Kogi State on the loss.President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort the family she left behind.”

Ever since the news dropped, many Nigerians, including prominent personalities like Femi Gbajabiamila and Shehu Sani, have expressed their sadness.

I received with great shock the death of our country's first female combat pilot, Tolulope Arotile, I saw her months ago display her talent to the admiration of many of us at a @NigAirForce event. Indeed we have lost a great talent! My condolences to the Arotile family and N.A.F pic.twitter.com/GGWYPXib7o — Femi Gbajabiamila (@femigbaja) July 15, 2020

It’s sad to learn that that few minutes after I passed the NAF Airforce Base Kaduna,a tragic accident happened which took away the life of one of Nigeria’s finest and first female combat Helicopter Pilot,Tolulope Arotile.A great loss to our country.May her soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/jAZ4dmJr1U — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) July 15, 2020

Rest In Peace Tolulope Arotile. Nigerians first female combat helicopter fighter pilot!!! At 23 – an angel and superhero amongst us!!!! We won’t forget you🙏🏾 🕯 🕯 — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) July 15, 2020

Thank You for Your Service F.O Tolulope Arotile. You made History and wasnt supposed to go Like this. This is a big loss to the Nigerian AirForce. R.I.P to Nigeria's First Female Combat Helicopter pilot and Slayer of Bandits and Terrorists. pic.twitter.com/hKH1gr395H — ⚡ Anyi Nine AKA Nnewi Anny Robert (@ChidiZeus) July 15, 2020

Our own Tolulope Arotile is dead. My good friend and sister. I love you and I miss you from the bottom of my heart. Rest in peace Nigerias first female and combat helicopter pilot. I love you 💕 pic.twitter.com/yLQOUWpZNZ — Olajide Olalekan E. (@kinglamii) July 15, 2020

This is one loss that is truly shocking to us all and we commiserate with her family and loved ones.

