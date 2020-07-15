Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 345

Buhari, Nigerians mourn the sad loss of First Female Combat Helicopter Pilot, Tolulope Arotile

5 Great Things We’ll Remember about Gokada Founder Fahim Saleh

International Students can now Rest Easy as US Immigration Drops Online-Only Restriction

FG Revenue drops by over 40% following Coronavirus Lockdown + More Updates

HelpMum, Safe Place, The Roothub among 77 Groups selected for Facebook's Community Accelerator Program

Here’s A Look Through #COVID19 Updates in Nigeria Today

"An Absolutely Fearless Woman & A True Icon" - Tributes Pour in for Nelson Mandela's Daughter, Zindzi Mandela

Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh is IBM's First African & Female Regional Head for Africa 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

Bollywood Actor Amitabh Bachchan & his Son Abhishek Bachchan Test Positive for COVID-19

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 345

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Beautiful bride @mzchidera and her #AsoEbiBella ( Mom & mother-in-law )💜💜✨ #TheObiUmahiWedding

@mmaponyane in @davidtlale

Photo: @bryan_kaydee

Photography @keziie

Makeup- @genoveramakeovers Dress; @avenga__ @kokobykhloe_beauty

@___zayfah in @zemphanie Makeup @lbvmakeovers

@nickycoverings @kiksplace MUA – @demiwilliam

@dozie__n in @freshbydotun Photo- @lightxpressionmagazine

@hopebykikiokewale

@callme_frodd Outfit- @lookslikeagoodman

Terasawoman

Makeup @mobolah_signatures Asooke @ruthmawedo_collections Muse @bimz_models Gele @andrasgele Earnings @adukes_collectionz

@temifitness in @houseofsolange MUA @quints_n_class

@teddyzdesign MUA @dexterous_sheila_miliner Photo @officialphotofreak Hair @elladearbeautyworld

@ms_vou
MUA @ronaldthe7th Photo- @yjpictures @haffys_empire

@pantoo___ in @mozabella_atelier

@daamlak⁣ Photography- @georgeokorostudios

@eniitan_xx in @sgtcclothing

@eresi_kay

@tashaamo

@makeupbyjaytee in @mys_trends

@olanikeh

@rutie___b

@tobibakre in @jreason_

@towyeen in @somobysomo

@violaflair

AsoEbiBella in @daolondon

Cape- @fashioncole

#AsoEbiBella in @e25dresses

MUA- @genoveramakeovers

@ms_vou in @kechiebychelseyy_new

@grass.fields

@yvonneokoro

Who wore it better? Leave a comment below @ebuka x @deyemitheactor in @vanskere

Outfit by @stylistabymaureen MUA- @duprinah Photograph @momodumedia

Kids!

@tundesal girl’s outfits @the_maam Photography @modu27photography

Dress @chic_byveekeejames Makeup @y_glam

@buterfly_ojo and her family Photo- @coba4gphotography

@essmeralde and her family. Asooke fabric- @wovenmarketafrica Agbada- @simeonandphilips Dresses tailored by – @sheyeoladejo Stylist @mobabs.ood Photography @spotlightpi

@abimbolaebiti

