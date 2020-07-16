Connect with us

There are now over 625,000 COVID-19 Cases in Africa

What We Know about the Twitter Hack of Bill Gates, Obama, Jeff Bezos & Kim Kardashian by Bitcoin Scammers

Buhari, Nigerians mourn the sad loss of First Female Combat Helicopter Pilot, Tolulope Arotile

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 345

5 Great Things We’ll Remember about Gokada Founder Fahim Saleh

International Students can now Rest Easy as US Immigration Drops Online-Only Restriction

FG Revenue drops by over 40% following Coronavirus Lockdown + More Updates

HelpMum, Safe Place, The Roothub among 77 Groups selected for Facebook's Community Accelerator Program

Here’s A Look Through #COVID19 Updates in Nigeria Today

"An Absolutely Fearless Woman & A True Icon" - Tributes Pour in for Nelson Mandela's Daughter, Zindzi Mandela

4 hours ago

643 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Nigeria as confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

A breakdown of the new cases across states in the country is as follows: Lagos-230 Oyo-69 FCT-51 Edo-43 Osun-35 Rivers-30 Ebonyi-30 Kaduna-28 Ogun-27 Ondo-23 Plateau-20 Benue-17 Enugu-16 Imo-10 Delta-6 Kano-4 Nasarawa-2 Kebbi-1 Ekiti-1.

There are now 34,259 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, and 760 deaths has been recorded. 13,999 patients have also been discharged after recovering from the disease.

There are now over 625,000 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Africa

According to a tweet shared via the WHO African Region account there are now over 625,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent with more than 316,000 recoveries & 13,000 deaths.

See the tweet below:

Jair Bolsonaro tests Positive for COVID-19 again


Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, has tested positive again for COVID-19 a week after his initial test indicated he had the virus, CNN reports.

Bolsonaro revealed this to CNN Brasil in a telephone interview. He said he was “doing very well” and that he hasn’t had a fever since the beginning of last week, according to CNN Brasil reporter Leandro Magalhaes, but that he was anxious to get back to work. He said he hasn’t had other symptoms, such as shortness of breath or loss of taste. He said he plans to take another test in “coming days.”

United Arab Emirates Records Zero Deaths in 24 Hours

The United Arab Emirates has recorded zero coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours according to a tweet shared by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed Bin Zayed on Wednesday.

He said,

“By the grace and success of God and then by the efforts of the first line of defense and their dedication and the responsible commitment of members of our society .. We announce that no deaths due to “Covid-19″ have been registered in the UAE within the last 24 hours .. This is a promising result for all of us .. The challenge continues and we need to continue to adhere With precautionary measures.”

See Tweets Below:

