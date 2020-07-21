COVID19 Updates: Potential Vaccine Developed by Oxford University Shows Positive Response in Early Trial

Nigeria recorded 562 new cases of COVID-19

According to the statistics reeled out by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Abuja had the highest cases of 102, Lagos-100, Plateau-52, Kwara-50, Abia-47, Kaduna-35, Benue-34, Oyo-26, Ebonyi-24, Kano-16, Niger-15, Anambra-14, Gombe-12, Edo-11, Rivers-6, Nasarawa-5, Delta-5, Borno-3, Enugu- 2, Bauchi-2, and Kebbi- 1.

Nigeria now has a total of 37, 225 confirmed cases, 15,333 patients have been discharged while 801 deaths have been recorded.

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/wZxTkkwKkk — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 20, 2020

Africa records 736,587 cases; 15,424 deaths & 389,314 recoveries

There are now more than over 730,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

NBA announces zero positive COVID-19 tests among players since July 13

The NBA and the players union have jointly announced that there have been zero positive COVID-19 test results from the 346 players tested since July 13.

Back on July 13, the two sides announced that two players of the 322 tested had positive COVID-19 results within the Disney World Resort bubble.

Read the joint statement:

Of the 346 players tested for COVID-19 on the NBA campus since test results were last announced on July 13, zero have returned confirmed positive tests. In the event that a player on the NBA campus returns a confirmed positive test in the future, he will be isolated until he is cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association.

Two Brazilian ministers test positive for coronavirus in a day

According to new figures from Brazil’s health ministry on Monday, at least 80,120 people have died from coronavirus in Brazil since the pandemic started. While on Monday, 632 people are reported to have died. The total number of infections in Brazil is now 2,118,646 – an increase of 20,257 since Sunday.

President Jair Bolsonaro and two members of his cabinet announced they tested positive for the virus on Monday. The Brazilian Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and just hours earlier, Brazil’s Minister of Citizenship Onyx Lorenzoni tweeted that he had tested positive.

Acabo de receber agora pela manhã resultado positivo para COVID. Já estou medicado e despacharei remotamente. — Milton Ribeiro (@mribeiroMEC) July 20, 2020

Estou bem melhor, em isolamento e sigo o trabalho em home office. Boa semana a todos nós. 🇧🇷 — Onyx Lorenzoni 🇧🇷 (@onyxlorenzoni) July 20, 2020

Greta Thunberg will donate 100,000 euros to fight COVID-19 in the Amazon

Climate activist Greta Thunberg announced on Twitter on Monday that she would donate 100,000 euros ($114,000) to combat the spread of Covid-19 in the Brazilian Amazon.

The announcement came after the teenager was awarded the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity, which has a prize amount of 1 million euros ($1.14 million.) The donation which will come from the prize money will be made through the activist’s Thunberg Foundation to SOS Amazonia, which is led by Fridays for Future Brazil, an organization that is helping to fight the coronavirus pandemic in indigenous territories.

In a video posted on her Twitter account, the Swedish activist said

I’m extremely honoured to receive the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity. We’re in a climate emergency, and my foundation will as quickly as possible donate all the prize money of 1 million Euros to support organisations and projects that are fighting for a sustainable world, defending nature and supporting people already facing the worst impacts of the climate- and ecological crisis – particularly those living in the Global South. Starting with giving €100.000 to the SOS Amazonia Campaign led by Fridays For Future Brazil to tackle Covid-19 in the Amazon, and €100.000 to the Stop Ecocide Foundation to support their work to make ecocide an international crime.

Starting with giving €100.000 to the SOS Amazonia Campaign led by Fridays For Future Brazil to tackle Covid-19 in the Amazon, and €100.000 to the Stop Ecocide Foundation to support their work to make ecocide an international crime. @fcgulbenkian 3/3 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) July 20, 2020

A coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford appears safe and triggers an immune response

A coronavirus vaccine being developed by scientists at Oxford University has been shown to produce a strong immune response, according to early-stage clinical trials.

British scientists/researchers first began testing the new vaccine in April in about 1,000 people, half of whom were given shots of the experimental vaccine. The vaccine, made from a combination of Covid-19 genetic material and a virus that causes the common cold in chimpanzees, caused the human body to produce antibodies against the disease and caused a reaction in T-cells, a type of white blood cell that helps prevent infection.

“We hope this means the immune system will remember the virus so that our vaccine will protect people for an extended period,” Andrew Pollard, lead author of the Oxford study, said in a statement released by AstraZeneca.

Phase 3 trials of the Oxford vaccine have already begun in Brazil, South Africa and Great Britain, and will soon be expanded to the United States. These trials each involve up to 30,000 volunteers who will help scientists understand whether the experimental vaccine can really prevent people from catching coronavirus and whether it is safe.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted about the latest trial results Monday,

“This is very positive news. A huge well done to our brilliant, world-leading scientists & researchers.”

This is very positive news. A huge well done to our brilliant, world-leading scientists & researchers at @UniofOxford.

There are no guarantees, we’re not there yet & further trials will be necessary – but this is an important step in the right direction.https://t.co/PRUTu8rlPF — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) July 20, 2020

