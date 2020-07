Mavin Record star, Korede Bello comes through with the official music video for the track “Mi Casa Su Casa“, a track of his upcoming EP “Table For Two” set for release July 24, 2020.

“Mi Casa Su Casa“ is an R&B track centred around a modern-day love story that exposes Korede’s flirty side.

The crispy visual was directed by Visualgod, assisted by Korede Bello.

Watch the video below: