New Music + Video: Sinach – Always Win

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Gospel singer, Sinach released a live performance music video titled “Always Win”.

Featuring Martin PK, Jeremy Innes, Cliff M, Farlon Lyte M, Brian Kim, Zefanate Worship and Soraya Moraes.

Talking about the new track, she says:

Over the past few months we have all witnessed a shaking like we have never seen before. While many are talking about economic impact at corporate level not many are paying attention to individuals whose hearts, mind, family and finances have been greatly effected by these events.

These lyrics are not only inspiring, they are also full of faith declarations. I pray that as you sing along from different parts of the world, it will help you to focus on what is important and will cause a change and turn around in your situation because you can shine in this darkness ! You Will Always Win! You are born for this !

Download & be bles

