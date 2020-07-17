New Music: Mo Eazy feat. Mystro – Balance

Connect with us

Tribal seamless pattern

Sequel to the release from his last single dubbed “More Love”, which has gained massive airplay rotations & received positive feedbacks from BBC 1Xtra, Capital Xtra, The Beat London; including major stations across Nigeria such as MTV, TRACE TV, SOUNDCITY, HIPTV and many more.

Nigerian-born, South London Afrobeats artist and producer, Mo Eazy follows up with his brand new single titled “Balance“, featuring Mystro unveiled from his forthcoming EP due for release later this year.

“Balance” is more than just a song, it’s a total vibe with captivating vocal & sweet melodies executed by both parties. The infectious melody will have you on your feet in no time dancing. This is one of the best collaborations so far this year and it’s a must listen to.

Produced by Twinbeatz, who has previously produced Mo Eazy’s previous hit single “Shabba”, and has worked with the likes of other Afrobeats superstars such as Wizkid, Timaya, Runtown, Orezi, Harrysongz, just to name a few.

Speaking about the inspiration for ‘Balance’; Mo Eazy disclosed … In his words, he said, “I just wanted to put the experience of me meeting a nice lady that was soo attractive and also danced with the vibe in her body ”.

This is a classic and evergreen hit guaranteed to stay on the mainstream for a very long time.

