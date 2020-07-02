Will Zamo Find Dineo? Find out on this Episode of MTV Shuga “Alone Together”

On the new episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” mini-series, Zamo continues the search for Dineo, meanwhile Khalil finally finds Faa‘s father.

The series features the Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video below: