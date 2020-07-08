Dineo stands up for Herself on this Episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”

On the new episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together” series, Dineo finally summons up the courage to report Kabelo to the police, meanwhile Khalil attempts to reach out to his mother, and Zamo receives a very large order of masks.

The series features the Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video below: