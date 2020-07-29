Khalil has a lot on his mind on this Episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”

On the new episode of “MTV Shuga: Alone Together”, Lemo and Zamo go into business together. Meanwhile Khalil‘s mother finally approves of his job and he doesn’t know how to react to that and Dineo makes plans for the future.

The series features the Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video below: