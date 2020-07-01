BN TV
“My Husband Caught Our Baby” – Bukola Shares her Story on African Stories Untold’s “My Birthing Experience
Another episode of African Stories Untold, “My Birthing Experience” is out.
In this episode, Bukola shares about how her husband delivered her baby, her disconnection from her baby and why July 4th has a different meaning to her.
The web series gives women and men the platform to share the joys, pains, fears and the overwhelming ride of pregnancy that people rarely talk about.
Watch the new episode below: