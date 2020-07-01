Connect with us

"My Husband Caught Our Baby" - Bukola Shares her Story on African Stories Untold's "My Birthing Experience

”The Men’s Club” Fans, Get in Here! Listen to Ayoola & Efa Iwara sing “Safe With Me”

Get to know Alicia Keys a little more on Vogue’s 73 Questions

August Alsina is Catching Us Up on his Life & Why He’s Been Away

Kaelo Iyizoba's Short Film "The Lost Village" nominated for People’s Choice Award at Moment International Film Festival 2020

Here's Everything You Missed on MTV Shuga's "Alone Together"

Watch this Short Film "Violated" Addressing Rape and Abuse

Test Your Knowledge on COVID-19 Terminologies on this Episode of “Correct Student” with Isabella Akinseye

Let The Kitchen Muse teach You How to Make a Yummy Dish of Beef Stir-Fry

We’ve Got the Trailer for Diane Russet’s Forthcoming Movie “Storm”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Another episode of African Stories Untold, “My Birthing Experience” is out.

In this episode, Bukola shares about how her husband delivered her baby, her disconnection from her baby and why July 4th has a different meaning to her.

The web series gives women and men the platform to share the joys, pains, fears and the overwhelming ride of pregnancy that people rarely talk about.

Watch the new episode below:

