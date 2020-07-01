Connect with us

Get to know Alicia Keys a little more on Vogue’s 73 Questions

”The Men’s Club” Fans, Get in Here! Listen to Ayoola & Efa Iwara sing “Safe With Me”

"My Husband Caught Our Baby" - Bukola Shares her Story on African Stories Untold’s “My Birthing Experience

August Alsina is Catching Us Up on his Life & Why He’s Been Away

Kaelo Iyizoba's Short Film "The Lost Village" nominated for People’s Choice Award at Moment International Film Festival 2020

Here's Everything You Missed on MTV Shuga's "Alone Together"

Watch this Short Film "Violated" Addressing Rape and Abuse

Test Your Knowledge on COVID-19 Terminologies on this Episode of “Correct Student” with Isabella Akinseye

Let The Kitchen Muse teach You How to Make a Yummy Dish of Beef Stir-Fry

We’ve Got the Trailer for Diane Russet’s Forthcoming Movie “Storm”

Alicia Keys has been making music professionally since 2001, when she dropped her debut album, “Songs in A Minor“, and has been writing songs since she was 11. So, when it came time for the singer to answer Vogue’s 73 Questions, there was a lot of ground to cover over the course of her impressive career.

As Alicia answers questions about life and love, she plays pool and air hockey with her son Egypt gives a tour of her art gallery and improvises a song on the piano while discussing motherhood, new music, and more.

Watch the video below:

