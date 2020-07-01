Get to know Alicia Keys a little more on Vogue’s 73 Questions

Alicia Keys has been making music professionally since 2001, when she dropped her debut album, “Songs in A Minor“, and has been writing songs since she was 11. So, when it came time for the singer to answer Vogue’s 73 Questions, there was a lot of ground to cover over the course of her impressive career.

As Alicia answers questions about life and love, she plays pool and air hockey with her son Egypt gives a tour of her art gallery and improvises a song on the piano while discussing motherhood, new music, and more.

Watch the video below: